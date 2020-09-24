City newsletter: Get a deal on new-to-you bike

A proposal for expanding the main branch of the Concord Public Library. Breton, Stefanie

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Absentee ballots for election

The City Clerk’s Office expects to receive absentee ballots for the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020, Election in early October. Upon receipt of those ballots, from the Secretary of State’s Office, staff will begin processing and mailing out absentee ballots to all residents that have requested them. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov with any questions.

Library news

To see the Library’s new Needs Assessment and Preliminary Conceptual Program presentation visit concordnh.gov/DocumentCenter/View/15884/CPL-Architectural-Survey.

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Concord Public Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

This year, DC’s Wonder Woman is embarking on a mission to champion the power of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chairwoman. In her new role, Wonder Woman will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom, and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and continuing education classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At CPL, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including programming for all ages, online databases, and downloadable materials.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Todd Fabian, library director. “Concord Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community.” To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit concordpubliclibrary.net.

Police department bicycle auction

The Concord Police Department will hold its annual bicycle auction on Sept. 26 with viewing at 9 a.m. and auction starting at 9:30 a.m. The auction will be held directly behind the police station. Masks must be worn at all times and six-feet of social distancing required.

Mask ordinance

The Concord City Council has determined that to continue to reduce the spread and infection of COVID-19, it is in the interest of the health and safety of all Concord citizens, residents, visitors, businesses, and the employees of our City and businesses, to wear face coverings while inside a retail establishment. This includes, but is not limited to, department stores, drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, and retail or wholesale stores.

“Face covering” is defined as a covering made of cloth, fabric, or other soft or permeable material, without holes, that covers at least the nose, mouth, and surrounding areas of the lower face. A face covering may be factory-made, homemade, or improvised from ordinary household material.

Customers (ages five and older) are required to wear a face-covering at all times when inside a retail establishment. A face covering is not required to be worn by any person in which doing so may pose a risk for health-related reasons. However, in these cases, special effort should be taken to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from other individuals.

Education will be the first step in enforcement. Penalties for non-compliance are as follows: 1st offense – a written warning, 2nd offense and subsequent offense – a $15 fine. The failure to pay the penalty within ten (10) days shall result in the fine doubling. The failure to pay the penalty within twenty (20) business days shall result in an additional fee or four times the original fee. Failure to pay the penalty fee after twenty (20) business days may also result in the issuance of a summons to appear in court to answer to the charge of violating the ordinance.

More information about the ordinance, including printable posters for businesses and a set of FAQs, are available at concordnh.gov.

Drought conditions

As of Sept. 17, severe drought conditions continue in Concord. The precipitation deficit has grown to 9.0 inches below average for this time of year. There does not appear to be a lot of rain anticipated in the upcoming forecast and the National Weather Service does predict a 40-50% probability of below average precipitation for the region in the next 8-14 days.

Concord’s water production last week was a daily average of 5.3 MGD (millions of gallons per day), but consumption continues to trend 10% higher than the average of the last 3 years and the drought year of 2016. Dry conditions are persisting which has led to continued irrigation and outdoor water use. Thankfully some cooler temperatures and the end of the summer season has shown some decrease in water consumption compared to this summer’s average of 6.5 MGD (which is about 1 MGD+ more than the average summer). We are hopeful that as fall begins we will see a further decrease in consumption with less need for irrigation.

We remind everyone to please use water wisely and minimize outdoor water use. Concord’s water supply remains healthy while supplementing from the Contoocook River, but water conservation is still highly recommended to maintain our water source and to keep the City’s water production within reasonable limits. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored closely. Watering restrictions are not currently in place for Concord, but it is possible restrictions could be implemented if there is a pattern of high water consumption and drought conditions continue. We thank everyone for their efforts to conserve water. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and water conservation tips at concordnh.gov/conservation.

New deputy clerk

The City of Concord is proud to announce that Ashley Hamilton is our new Deputy City Clerk.

Hamilton was born and raised in Rhode Island and moved to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire in 2015 with her husband and two pups. She said that transitioning to, and living in, New Hampshire has been a truly life-changing experience.

Prior to joining the city clerk’s office in September 2020, Ashley worked in the engineering services division for two years as a fiscal supervisor.

“My time with the City has been a great learning experience to see how all City Departments work together to best serve the community. I can’t praise all of my City of Concord co-workers enough or express my sincerest appreciation to the Concord community for being so welcoming during my time with the City. I am beyond excited to start my new chapter as Deputy City Clerk and look forward to all the fun this office has in store,” she said.

Lead prevention

The City of Nashua and LEAD are offering this free virtual conference on Sep. 30, 8 a.m. to noon. There is also lead poisoning prevention information on our website at concordnh.gov/1742/Lead-Poisoning-Prevention. It was put together by one of our Code Administration interns.

Arena is open

Ice operations have returned at the Everett Arena as of Sept. 8. New procedures are in place in accordance with all CDC, State of New Hampshire, and City of Concord guidelines for COVID-19. The arena is taking special precautions in the interest of public safety, including: keeping facility doors locked until 20 minutes before scheduled hockey practices and 15 minutes before public ice skating or stick practice, utilizing the main entrance only to enter the building and the side entrance only to exit the building, guests completing a COVID-19 screening, requiring masks or facial coverings while in the building (with the exception of while on the ice), maintaining social distancing, limiting public ice skating to 50% reduced capacity, and limiting adult and youth stick practice to 20 skaters and 2 goalies. Only one parent / guardian (no siblings or additional family members) will be allowed to spectate at stick practice, hockey practice, and public skating. Families can only come to open skate if they are all skating on the ice. Two parents / guardians (no siblings or additional family members) will be allowed for hockey games. The facility will have hand sanitizing stations, improved ventilation and air quality with MERV 13 filtration, and increased cleaning and sanitization.

Ice skating hours are Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday hours will start on October 10. Admission is $6 for ages 14 and up and $5 for ages 13 and below. Skate rentals are available in the Pro Shop for $5. Adult Stick Practice (ages 14 and up) hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Additional hours are available Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 25. Admission is $10. Helmet and gloves are required. Youth Stick Practice starts Sept.11 for ages 13 and below. Hours will be Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Nov. 27. Admission is $10. Full equipment is required. Information about Concord Youth Hockey can be found at concordyouthhockey.org. High school hockey is scheduled to begin in December. More information at concordnh.gov/arena.

