Capital Arts Fest returns for 3rd year

Traditional basketmaker Jeffrey Gale explains his craft to a crowd outside the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Headquarters in downtown Concord during Capital Arts Fest on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz Diane Nericcio of Thorton poses with her handmade leather bags at the 2018 Capital Arts Fest in downtown Concord. This year's festival will run Sept. 27-29 on South Main Street in front of the League of N.H. Craftsmen headquarters. Courtesy of League of N.H. Craftsmen Claude Dupuis of Canterbury carves a wooden top using a motor-driven lathe outside the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Headquarters in downtown Concord during Capital Arts Fest on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz Erica Walker of North Sutton greets customers at her booth at the Capital Arts Fest in dowtown Concord on Friday, September 28, 2018. GEOFF FORESTER Ethan Clapp paints with acrylics with fellow artists in Bicentennial Square during Capital Arts Fest in Concord on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen is thrilled to announce it is moving forward with the third annual Capital Arts Fest on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have all the look and feel of the Capital Arts Fest of previous years, while taking the proper safety steps to make sure visitors feel safe while they move between artist tents and enjoy musical performances coordinated by the Capitol Center for the Arts. More than 20 craftsmen will feature handcrafted work in a variety of media areas and the weekend event will include live music over the course of both days of the fair.

“When we surveyed our members, our first and only real concern was their health and safety, but we were overwhelmed with people who are excited to show their work and be able to do something safely in person,” explains Miriam Carter, executive director of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. “We have worked out a blueprint to make sure everyone is spread out; we will follow all state and local guidance regarding the wearing of masks and make sure the foot traffic flow is safe and respects peoples’ need to keep socially distant while inspecting the craft tents. I am confident in our plan and excited to bring our fair back to Concord’s Main Street.”

The fair will be centered outside the headquarters of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen, located at 49 S. Main St., across from the Capitol Center for the Arts. Artist tents will be spaced out up and down the street to provide plenty of room for all who decide to visit the fair. Visitors will have numerous activities to choose from: they can shop for one-of-a-kind craft, see live performances sponsored by the Capitol Center for the Arts, meet talented artists and watch demonstrations, and indulge in delicious food and other treats.

Participating artists include Diana Beaulieu, Joseph De Robertis, Lulu Fichter, Sheilagh Flynn, Mary Ann Geis, Catherine Green, Lunn Haust, Mark Hutton, Eric Johnson, Michelle Kolb, Tom McGurrin, Cheryl Miller, Nurit Niskala, Cynthia Marble and David Nugent, Zoie Parent, Carla and Marcia Press, Stephen Procter, Richard Roth, Jim Schneider, Julie Schroeppel, Amee K. Sweet-McNamara, Michael Updike, Carolyn Wright, and Maureen Mills and Steven Zoldak.

As part of the William H. Gile Concert Series through the generosity of the Helen Blake Gile Trust, the Capitol Center for the Arts has put together a full slate of bands for both days of Capital Arts Fest weekend. Music will showcase a variety of genres: Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Matt Jensen will kick off the weekend with traditional Celtic-Folk music. Country rockers Don Campbell Band will have you dancing in the street, and the party continues with Concord’s own Irish Pub band The Rebel Collective. Jam band phenom Neighbor will wrap up the Saturday lineup. Sunday showcases some of the finest Indie Rock and Americana around with bands Wellfleet and Young Front taking the stage. Each band will perform a one-hour long set.

This will be a perfect weekend to stroll Main Street during the peak of the fall foliage season – area shops and restaurants are excited to welcome visitors, providing plenty of opportunities to make a “COVID-safe” day out of a visit to Concord’s historic downtown. The City of Concord and Concord Area Chamber of Commerce fully support this “weekend out” in the community.

From Capital Arts Fest on South Main Street to the farmers market on North Main Street (adjacent to the capital building), and all of the shops and dining options in between, to apple orchards and scenic drives throughout the Capital region, individuals and families can create the perfect weekend outing.

“Our members are anxious to reconnect with customers, visitors and friends and our plan will provide that wonderfully New England opportunity to enjoy the brisk fall weather, local artistic talent and a safe social platform.”

For more information, visit nhcrafts.org.

