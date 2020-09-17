Entertainment: Have a laugh at Hatbox

Live Music

Friday, Sept. 18

Cash Unchained at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 S. Main St., Concord. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $25-$35. Call to purchase tickets. Info: ccanh.com.

Dean Harlem and Brian Booth at 6:03 p.m. at Area 23.

DJ Shamblez at 4 p.m. at Lithermans Limited Brewery (with pop-up by Dos Amigos)

Andy Laliotis and Brian Burnout at Penuche’s Ale House at 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Saturday Jam with John Farese at 2:01 p.m. at Area 23.

Andrew North and the Rangers at 5:30 p.m. at Area 23.

George Laliotis and Scott Solsky at Penuche’s Ale House from 8 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

David Tonkin Trio at 3 p.m. at the parkside stage at the Concord Community Music School/Fletcher-Murphy Park, 28 Fayette St., Concord. $13.75 in-person, livestream $5. Info: banknhstage.com.

Paul Donahue at Hermanos from 5 to 7:30 p.m. No cover charge.

Monday, Sept 21

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos from 5 to 7:30 p.m. No cover charge.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Jock Irvine at Hermanos from 5 to 7:30 p.m. No cover charge.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Open Mic outdoors at Area 23 at 5:23 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

FuzzBoxx at Area 23 at 6:23 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Saturday Jam with Ross at 1:56 p.m. at Area 23

Scalawag at 6:13 p.m. at Area 23

Sunday, Sept. 27

Tyler Shore at 3 p.m. at the parkside stage at the Concord Community Music School/Fletcher-Murphy Park, 28 Fayette St., Concord. $13.75 in-person, livestream $5. Info: banknhstage.com.

Neighbor, a William H. Gile concert, free outside the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. during the Capital Arts Fest.

On stage

“Love Letters” at Hatbox Theatre through Sept. 27. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence began in second grade and continued for 50 or more years. Shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $16 senior members; $19 for seniors, members, or students; $22 adults.

Comedy Out of the ‘Box at Hatbox Theatre on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. with headliner Alex Giampapa and featuring Dan Hall. Ages 18 and up. Tickets $16 senior members; $19 for seniors, members, or students; $22 adults.

Red River Online

Here are some of the new films you can rent to stream at home from Red River Theatres and its partner services:

Bouancy (NR, 2019): A disgruntled Cambodian youth (Sarm Heng), lured by the promise of well-paying jobs, travels to Thailand where he becomes enslaved on a fishing trawler. Virtually a prisoner, enduring mistreatment and torture from a sadistic captain (Thanawut Kasro), he desperately seeks a way out of this life-threatening predicament.

Conviction (NR, 2019): A distinguished law professor (Laurent Lucas) is initially acquitted of killing his wife but faces a retrial one year later. On the sidelines, a woman (Marina Fois) who was a juror at the first procedure, becomes obsessed with proving his innocence and persuades a famous lawyer (Olivier Gourmet) to defend him this time around.

