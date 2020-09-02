City news: Primary election approaches

Everett Arena

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Elections information

The New Hampshire Secretary of State has a new website with everything you need to know about voting during COVID-19. Visit their website at sos.nh.gov/ or utilize the following links:

Voting during COVID-19: https://sos.nh.gov/elections/voters/voting-during-covid-19-state-of-emergency

Absentee ballot information: https://sos.nh.gov/ elections/voters/absentee-ballots/

2020 elections information & sample ballots: https://sos.nh.gov/ elections/elections/2020-election-information

Elections information specific to the City of Concord, including ward maps, polling locations and more, is available on our Elections page at concordnh.gov/elections.

Please be sure to allow enough time to mail your ballot or hand deliver it to the City Clerk’s Office. IMPORTANT: Do not use the mail slot at City Hall.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. You can also contact them at 225-8500 or cityclerk@concordnh.gov.

Volunteers are needed to help at the polls during elections on Sept. 9 and Nov 3. If you are available to help, please contact the city clerk’s office.

Due to COVID-19, City of Concord residents in Ward 9 will vote at the City Wide Community Center at 14 Canterbury Road during the New Hampshire State Primary Election on September 8, 2020 and during the general election on November 3, 2020.

More information about elections, including a link to request an absentee ballot, polling locations and hours, voter information, and ward maps, is available online at http://www.concordnh.gov/elections. You may also contact the City Clerk’s Office at (603) 225-8500 or by email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov.

Parks & Rec

The Concord Parks & Rec Fall 2020 Adult Class schedule is here! We are excited to get back into the swing of things. View the brochure on their website: http://www.concordparksandrec.com.

Drought

As of August 27, severe drought conditions continue in Concord. The precipitation deficit has now gorwn to 7.94 inches below average for this time of year. The lack of rain has increased water consumption due to increased demand for irrigation. Consumption drops by about 10% when it does rain, proving irrigation has been the primary factor behind the City’s high water usage this summer. The City’s Water Treatment Facility has been pushing over 6.5 MGD+ (million gallons per day), which is about 1 MGD+ more than the average summer. Concord’s water supply remains healthy while supplementing from the Contoocook River, but water conservation is highly recommended to maintain our water source and to reduce the City’s water consumption. Please use water wisely. Drought conditions will continue to be monitored closely. Watering restrictions are not currently in place for Concord, but it is possible restrictions could be implemented if high water consumption and drought conditions continue. However, the City is hopeful that consumption should soon decrease due to less irrigation as we approach the end of summer and with the chance for some precipitation.

In the meantime, please minimize outdoor water use as much as possible. If watering is needed, water at night or early in the morning so the water can be properly absorbed instead of being lost to evaporation. Plants, flowers, and lawns may need less water than you think (try watering a little less than usual). Check irrigation systems for leaks and to ensure they are directly watering the vegetation intended (and not the road or sidewalk). Consider using weather-based irrigation controllers to avoid unnecessary watering (watering is not needed if it is raining). We thank everyone for doing their part to reduce water consumption. Every drop counts! Find drought updates and more water conservation tips at http://www.concordnh.gov/conservation.

Everett Arena opens Sept. 8

Ice operations will resume at the Everett Arena beginning on Sept. 8, in accordance with all CDC, State of New Hampshire, and City of Concord guidelines for COVID-19. The arena will be taking special precautions in the interest of public safety, including keeping facility doors locked until 20 minutes before public skating sessions and scheduled practices; utilizing the main entrance to enter the building and the side entrance to exit the building; guests completing a self-screening; limiting public ice skating to 50% reduced capacity; limiting adult and youth stick practice to 20 skaters and two goalies; limiting to one parent/guardian at youth stick practice or hockey games; requiring masks or facial coverings while in the building (with the exception of while on the ice); encouraging the practice of social distancing; providing hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility; ensuring increased cleaning and sanitization; and improving ventilation and air quality with MERV 13 filtration and increased outdoor air circulation.

Public ice skating and adult stick practice will begin on Sept. 8. Ice skating hours will be Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $6 for ages 14 and up, and $5 for ages 13 and under. Adult stick practice will be for ages 14 and up on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Additional hours will be offered Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., through Nov. 27. Admission is $10. Information about Concord Youth Hockey can be found at concordyouthhockey.org. High school hockey is scheduled to begin in December.

Public safety remains our first priority, so please follow these new guidelines so everyone can safely enjoy ice skating, stick practice, and hockey. Visit concordnh.gov/arena for more information and for any future updates.

