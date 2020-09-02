Bulletin board: Fun for the kiddos and more

Ending the trilogy

Marjorie Burke returns to Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. to present Beyond Ice and Sand: The Conclusion of Our Story with Alzheimer’s, following her previous books, detailing Donald and Marjorie’s journey through of his diagnosis with Alzheimer’s, Melting Ice – Shifting Sand, and Pilgrimage on Ice and Sand. This book completes the trilogy of a ten year Alzheimer’s journey caregiving and grieving. Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease for the care recipient, caregiver, and the entire family, as it takes its toll on everyone. The writer chronicles the last year of her husband’s life that was still filled with love, laughter, and meaningful visits. After his death, she goes on to share the path forward, learning how to grieve and live fully again.

Burke will be joined in conversation by Martha McLoughlin, a social worker, and former director of the Homestead Unit at Granite Ledges where Donald lived for almost three years.

Burke grew up in Watertown, Mass., and moved to Lexington when she married her husband, Donald; they raised their two sons there. She is a graduate of the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University and worked as a staff pharmacist at Children’s Hospital in Boston for a number of years, followed by substituting in many other Boston hospitals.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 117814563531.

Toddler jump time

Toddlers (and their parents) can have a blast at Altitude Trampoline Park and be safe while doing so. Altitude has a special Toddler Jump Time for ages 2 to 6 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a discounted rate of $10 per hour. Parents can also jump for an additional $2. Toddlers are always welcome to jump at Altitude Concord any time, but Toddler Jump Time is just a designated special time for all our jumpers ages 2 – 6 years old. It is still open to the general public during Toddler Jump Time but older jumpers are kept out of the area of the toddlers. All jumpers are required to wear safety socks. Toddler Jump Time is not available on weekends or holiday breaks. In the wake of COVID-19, Altitude has increased cleaning protocols, added disinfection stations for guests, limited capacity, and spread out tables and chairs. For more information, visit altitudeconcord.com.

Music classes resume

Mr. Aaron, the children’s musical performer based in Concord, had suspended live classes in the early days of the stay-at-home order. But now they are back and being held outdoors at the Kimball Jenkins School of Art. Music classes are held most Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. and run for about 45 minutes. The socially-distant show will have kids (and parents) dancing in their place in the grass. Bring a blanket or chairs if you wish. Cost is $15 for first child and $10 for siblings. Mr. Aaron also has appearances planned at libraries and community centers across the state. To see the full calendar of live shows, visit mraaronmusic.com/calendar.

Send your notice

Have something to share? Email The Concord Insider at news@theconcordinsider.com or fill out the form at theconcordinsider.com/contact

Related Posts