CRVNA launches online auction

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, the largest home health and hospice provider in New Hampshire, reimagined its annual Passion for Caring event to a continuous, two-week, virtual campaign due to the ongoing pandemic. The campaign features Concord Regional VNA’s first-ever online auction, which launched on Aug. 20, and is live through Sept. 4. The auction includes 15 unique items and experiences valued at more than $3,700. For 11 years, Concord Regional VNA has invited members of the community to an in-person evening of music, refreshments and a silent auction to support its mission of caring for people in the 44 communities it serves. Reimaging Passion for Caring from a one-night event to a longer virtual campaign provides an opportunity for people and businesses to participate from anywhere in the state and beyond. The auction is live on Concord Regional VNA’s website, and can be viewed at crvna.org/passionforcaring. Donations in lieu of tickets are accepted.

“While we are unable to gather in person this year, moving to a virtual campaign provides even more people the opportunity to participate in this exciting new auction format, building anticipation over several weeks, while supporting our community during this challenging time,” said Beth Slepian, President and CEO, Concord Regional VNA. “We extend our gratitude to the business sponsors and individuals participating in our Passion for Caring campaign, which provides vital support to our team in providing care to the most vulnerable people in our community.”

The 2020 Passion for Caring campaign offers an opportunity for anyone, from anywhere, to participate by bidding on unique items during the online auction. Auction items include luxurious experiences, such as a spa day and overnight stays at boutique hotels, fine dining experiences, a wine tasting, gift cards to New Hampshire restaurants, retailers and destinations, and locally-made goods, including jewelry, clothing, and home accents.

The auction opened on Thursday, and will remain open until noon on Sept. 4. People are invited to view auction items and bid through the website from the comfort and safety of home. The website will be continually updated with submitted bids, and winning bidders will be notified of results on Sept. 4. A full list of auction items can be viewed at crvna.org/passionforcaring.

Each year at the Passion for Caring event, Concord Regional VNA honors members of the community for their commitment to serving the community. This year, Concord Regional VNA is honoring three individuals who exemplify the characteristics and actions of a role model and a commitment to bettering the community.

Andy Morse

