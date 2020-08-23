Book: Cursed child has special abilities

The Young Elites

By Marie Lu

(355, young adult adult fiction, 2014)

If you like X-Men, you’ll love The Young Elites. Adelina isn’t like everyone else. She survived the blood fever, but sometimes surviving can be worse. Marked by the fever, she is ostracized as an abomination. A malfetto. A curse her father reminds her of daily. One that is hunted by the royal guard.

But sometimes curses fight back. Those who survived were also given special abilities. The weak have now become the strong. That is what the royal guard truly fears. When Adelina crosses paths with a group of others like her, will she join their revolution and fight back or will her curse scare even them?

You will find you relate to Adelina, and as her story gets deeper, that fact may scare you. A beautifully written story that will have you rooting for Adelina, whichever side she is on.

Amy Cornwell

