Book: Taste of immortality

Tuck Everlasting

By Natalie Babbitt

(180 pages, junior fiction, 1975)

If you were given the chance to live forever, never aging, would you take it?

That’s a decision the Tuck family never got to make. They unknowingly drank from the magical spring and now they can’t age or die. Realizing the power of the spring, they protect it, keeping it a secret to prevent others from the same fate.

When Winnie Foster encounters the Tuck family while out for a walk, she insists on drinking from the spring, not knowing its true power. So what is the Tuck family to do, but kidnap her. They can’t let the secret of the spring be revealed.

As Winnie gets to know the family more, she starts to fall in love with one of their sons. Now she must make the decision; drink from the spring and join the new immortal boy she loves or continue on as if she never knew about it. Find out what happens to Winnie in this touching story that delves into the philosophy of immortality.

Amy Cornwell

