Party in garden to fund gallery updates

The Kimball Jenkins Estate off of North State Street in Concord on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Eastern Ballet Institute will be moving to the Kimball Jenkins School of Art campus.

A socially-distanced Summer Garden Masquerade will be held Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. (rain date Aug. 16) to help fundraise for some changes to the gallery. Tickets will be $15.

The evening will begin with an outdoor print exhibit of artworks inspired by dance such as Degas, Rodin, Blake and Fini. Then, after exploring the garden gallery, make your way to the hill with your bring your own picnic blanket or folding chairs to enjoy a short performance by the dancers. Pack a picnic or enjoy the menu of the onsite food truck, Baked Brewed and Organically Moo’ed!

Guests will be seated six feet apart on the hill and masks will be required indoors to use the restroom. This is a family friendly event.

All proceeds to benefit new dance flooring and mirrors for the Carriage House. The move to Kimball Jenkins will require replacing the carpet and installing a multi-use dance floor in the Carolyn Jenkins Gallery. Carolyn had a notable career in the performing arts and it is a wonderful tribute to welcome this dance community to her family home.

Eastern Ballet Institute is led by Brandi Nylen Reed.

Tickets may be purchased for the Summer Garden Masquerade online at 27539.danceticketing.com.

For more information, visit kimballjenkins.com or easternballetinstitute.org.

