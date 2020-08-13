Book of the Week: Renown writer celebrates art

Art Matters

By Neil Gaiman

(100 pages, nonfiction, 2018)

Psst. Guys, Neil Gaiman loves libraries. Let him tell you about his love affair with books. Let him tell you about the journey he has taken to get where he is. The advice he wished he had listened to. Why is he telling you this? Because “Art matters.” But don’t worry, he may have a lot of experience and stories, but this book is 100 tiny pages with lots of pictures.

If you’re just starting out as an artist, Neil thinks that’s great because you don’t know what’s impossible. You’re likely to try and succeed at things other people won’t try at all.

If you are a ways into your artist journey, this book will pick you up and dust you off . You’ll be saying, “Ohhhhh yeah!” to his wisdom. You will be invigorated with enlightenment and new direction.

And if you’re someone who appreciates art, you’ll appreciate this book.

The deepness in its simplicity. The fun pictures.

The humorous flair that Neil Gaiman never fails to give.

Amy Cornwell

