Andrew of the North releases new album

Songwriter and pianist Andrew North has a new solo album out, Allamagoosalum. It’s his most psychedelic work to date. The strange tale of the narrator’s encounters with a mysterious creature (the Allamagoosalum) is woven between piano-heavy rock and pop tunes. It’s unique and it draws you in.

“I wanted to do something different for this one,” Andrew said. “I love concept albums and I was heavily influenced by Phish’s Rift and classic rock epics like Tommy and Dark Side of the Moon growing up. I’ve always wanted to make something cohesive like that.”

Andrew came up with the album quickly over the darkest days of Winter 2020.

“I’ve got a small basement studio in my house that’s my refuge. I have two young kids and so I’ve had to be really focused with the time I have for music. I mostly work late at night. This album soaked up a nocturnal vibe. It’s dark…a 2020 album for sure.”

The album starts with the ripping Americana of “Set in Stone,” reminiscent of “Thing About the Woods,” from Andrew’s 2019 album, Lost City. From there, you are swept into a rube-goldbergesque sonic contraption – shifting layers of percussion and drum machines here, bright acoustic piano there, and ethereal synths that paint a dripping spectrum. Highlights include the free-wheeling pop of “Take Your Time,” the anthemic “Infinity Spinning,” and “Snow,” a 6-minute epic that draws heavily from Stephen King’s The Shining.

“This album feels like a gift,” Andrew said. “The songs came out all at once and the narration tracks tie it all together. I love the vibe of it — it’s whimsical and weird, sometimes it’s creepy, but it’s also kind of funny.”

Andrew North and The Rangers will be performing Aug. 19 at Lithermans Limited Brewery at 6 p.m.

Allamagoosalum is available at andrewnorth.bandcamp.com and on Spotify and Apple Music.

Related Posts