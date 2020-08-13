1892: Drinking fountain donated to cemetery

Concord’s Mayor H.W. Clapp gifted the fountain installed at Blossom Hill Cemetery as thanks to the city that he was elected to serve.

It was in the year 1892 that former Mayor H. W. Clapp desired to contribute a memorial gift to the city that had treated him and his family so well. After discussion and thought the former Mayor of Concord felt his gift should be a donation that could be enjoyed by all members of our society.

Mayor H. W. Clapp decided that the gift of a drinking fountain in a public location would be a very sincere gesture. He sought a special location and found Blossom Hill Cemetery.

Blossom Hill Cemetery was established 32 years prior in 1860 and both the planning and maintenance were exceptional. Mayor Clapp knew from living in Concord that many people walked the hallowed grounds each day and a cool refreshing drink from his fountain would certainly be appreciated by all.

Mayor Clapp met with the Concord Cemetery Superintendent, Mr. E. A. Moulton and they discussed both the location and the design at length prior to reaching a decision. The drinking fountain would be very ornamental and include four faucets from which to draw water. A large bowl measuring four feet across allowed for a number of plants, adding color and beauty all summer long.

The cost of this most ornamental drinking fountain at the entry to Blossom Hill Cemetery was $150. For many years following the construction and installation our ancestors recalled with fondness the former Mayor of Concord.

James W. Spain

