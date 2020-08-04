Parks and Rec hosts movie, concerts

Concord Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Red River Theatres, will host a movie at Memorial Field on Aug. 19 at dusk. Registration is required with one spot per household and up to six people per spot. Register online at concordparksandrec.com with code 253000-1. For more information, visit the website or call 225-8690.

Additionally, concerts continue in Eagle Square. On Aug. 6 at 7 p.m see Rebel Collective, a pub rock/Celtic Folk-Punk band formed by two cousins. The Rebel Collective pulls songs from both popular and lesser-known traditional Irish songs, contemporary covers, and original compositions. More family, friends, and new faces will sit in some nights creating a different experience every performance while maintaining a familiar sound.

On Aug. 13, hear fan-favorite Club Soda, a four piece band based out of Concord. Club Soda has more than 30 years experience entertaining audiences of all kinds throughout New England. They do the “Best of Top 40” hits from the ‘50s to today plus a whole lot more.

Please maintain 6 feet or more from others and/or wear a mask to the concerts.

