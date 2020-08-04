Market Month is here

People walk along N. Main Street during opening day of Intown Concord’s Market Days Festival, Thursday, June 23, 2016. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff)

The annual Market Days festival as we all know it has been canceled for this summer. In its place will be Market Month throughout August. Market Month will be a series of Mini Market Days hosted by Intown Concord to provide an event for downtown Concord businesses to expand onto the sidewalks and sell their goods and services, along with various forms of entertainment, games and family activities.

Market Month will feature different events ongoing throughout the month of August. Kickoff began Aug. 1 concurrently with the Saturday Farmers and Arts markets and activities in Eagle Square.

From Aug. 6 to 9 and Aug. 27 to 30, shop on the sidewalk. Downtown merchants will set their own hours and promote hot items.

Restaurant Week will be Aug. 13 to 16 to highlight the many flavors of downtown Concord restaurants.

From Aug. 20 to 23, celebrate International Arts Week. There will be a full schedule of multicultural performances, arts and activities that will be posted on Intown Concord’s Facebook page.

Throughout the month will be Market Month Bingo. Participating businesses will have activities for you to complete to earn stamps.

For more information, visit intownconcord.org.

