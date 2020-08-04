Good food, music and cause

The tent with proper distanting at the shelter on the grounds of the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness on Main Street in Concord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER

The Concord Coalition to End Homelessness will be holding a Bluegrass Barbecue on Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Everett Arena. This picnic-style event along the Merrimack River will feature an incredible feast, some live music, and plenty of outdoor space for you to bring your own chairs and beverages and enjoy the day.

A limited number of timed tickets will be available and must be purchased in advance. Tickets include a designated pick-up hour for your meal that must be respected. Upon arrival, pull into the parking lot, park your car and then line up 6 feet from other guests to pick up your feast. Take your meal home, or bring your own chairs or blanket to set up your picnic under a shady tree along the river. Staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and guests are asked to wear masks when waiting in line to pick up food. Masks will be available for all guests.

Cost of food is $70 for a barbecue meal for two people; $30 for pulled pork meal for one. Or, for $20 you can enjoy a full vegan meal for one. The meal for two includes a 1 pound Texas-style brisket, 1 pound pulled pork, two 5 oz. sausages, 12 oz. cowboy beans, 12 oz. cole slaw, condiments, buns, pickled red onions and a choice of water or iced tea. The pulled pork for one includes enough pulled pork for two sandwiches and all the sides. The vegetarian/vegan meal includes tuna-less tuna salad, chili, roll and cornbread (not vegan) and a choice or water or iced tea.

The musical line-up includes Paul Hubert, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Prodigal Son, 1 to 2 p.m.; Bow Junction, 2 to 4 p.m.; and Peabody’s Coal Train, 4 to 6 p.m.

Singer/songwriter extraordinaire, Paul Hubert performs on guitar, vocals, harmonica and banjo. His mix of retro/roots music strikes a balance between the old and the new, channeling great songs of the past and fusing the timelessness of the best folk music with the urgency of the blues.

Prodigal Son is a soulful, blues and classic rock trio consisting of New Hampshire music scene veteran Gene Yarrington on bass, Ernesto Burden on lead guitar and vocals, and the indomitable Pete Boisvert on drums.

Bow Junction is a quartet based in central New Hampshire delivering a diverse blend of hard driving bluegrass and folk with a touch of Celtic and gospel. Combining a respect for tradition with an ear for innovation, this seasoned New Hampshire band has been entertaining audiences at town fairs, church halls, and concert stages since 2003.

Peabody’s Coal Train is an acoustic Americana six-piece band. Living the dream in the Contoocook River Valley region of the rolling hills of New Hampshire, the band enjoys playing an eclectic mix of Americana, folk, Appalachian mountain music, classic country, swingy blues, old time gospel, and blue-grassy toe tapping type tunes, as well as original tunes from all six of the band members!

Please note that public restrooms are unavailable and guests are asked to remove their own trash and recycling.

While tickets cover the cost of the meal, you can make an additional donation to support the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness.

For tickets and more information, visit concordhomeless.org/cceh-bluegrass-bbq.

Related Posts