Bank of N.H. Stage looks to turn on the lights

Patrons watch an outdoor concert from the Fletcher-Murphy Park organized by the Bank of N.H. Stage in July. A free concert will be held in the theatre to test protocols.

In order for the Bank of N.H. Stage to reopen indoor concerts safely, it has a whole bunch of new procedures to put in place and test out. It’s asking its members and the public to help fine-tune the protocols at its first indoor show.

The Special Guests will be doing a free show at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Friday, Aug., 7 at 8 p.m. Tickets are required and are available online. There are a limited number of tickets available.

The stage will operate at a reduced capacity, masks are required unless eating or drinking and seats will be assigned. Seats are sold as groups of 4, 3 and 2 and seated as such. Everyone in your group should arrive together. Orders will be assigned to the best available seats in the order that they are received.

Concord-based The Special Guests is essentially 3/5ths of JamAntics as they reunite to continue their music journey nine years later. This power trio provides an upbeat rock/blues/funk approach, with their original music keeping you coming back for more.

For more information or to reserve your seats, visit banknhstage.com/ show/the-special-guests.

More music

The Bank of N.H. Stage’s Music in the Park series will continue at the Fletcher-Murphy Park on Fayette Street on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. with April Cushman. New Hampshire country artist and songwriter, Cushman brings fire, soul and passion to her music while balancing the fine line between country and rock music. She will keep your foot stomping on the floor and your heart craving more of her stories.

On Aug. 15 at 6 p.m., see Senie Hunt, a self-taught, singer-songwriter and percussive guitarist based in Concord. Adopted from Sierra Leone at age 5 during the brutal, he brought with him an inherent passion for West African rhythms and percussion. As a young boy, Senie and his twin sister used djembe drumming as a creative outlet to process the traumas of their early childhood. With the help of his adoptive father, an amateur guitarist, Senie began to play the guitar at the age of 7. As he learned guitar, Senie’s rhythmic instincts led him to experiment with drumming on the guitar as a way to capture the sound and rhythms of his West African roots. Hunt’s playing is eclectic, powerful and artfully unique.

The Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio will perform on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. Putting a fresh spin on traditional Irish music, the Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki Trio delivers and dynamic show full of foot-stompin’ fiddle tunes and classic sing-alongs. Fiddler Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki is joined by fellow New Hampshire natives Matt Jensen on guitar and Chris Noyes on upright bass. Their shows blend traditional Celtic music with their own original material, drawing on multiple genres to produce a unique sound.

Tickets for the outdoor concerts are $10 with a $3.75 processing fee.

