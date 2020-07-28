Retelling a fairy tale

Sleeper and the Spindle

By Nail Gaiman

(68 pages, fiction, 2013)

From the twisted mind of Neil Gaiman. You may think you know the story of Sleeping Beauty. But you’ve never heard it like this before. If you’ve always desired more emotion and poetry in fairy tales than chronological statements, look no further.

Gaiman artistically tells the tale of a woman cursed to sleep and her unexpected savior. Sweeping illustrations narrate this story along with Gaiman’s revered style of storytelling. Three adventurous dwarves. A queen running from her fate. A castle full of zombies. What else could you ask for?

Sleeping Beauty’s rescuers must reach the ghoulish castle before falling asleep themselves. The magic sedating her lies like a blanket over the kingdom. Along their journey, they aren’t sure who to trust as they are tricked at every turn. Looks can be deceiving. Find out who Sleeping Beauty really is in this dark tale.

Amy Cornwell

