Multicultural Fest nixed, alternatives planned

Scenes from past Multicultural Festival activities. Batulo Mahamed (right) with her children, Mahamad (far right), Hassan, and daughter Sangabo at the Multicultural Festival at the State House on Sunday, September 22, 2109. Saad Hindal with his granddaughter Hawrra in his upstairs studio in his living room on Sept. 21, 2018. He showed his work at the Multicultural Festival at the State House in 2018. Geoff Forester

After much discussion and deliberation, the Concord Multicultural Festival committee has reached the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Concord Multicultural Festival. The uncertainty of COVID-19 presents many challenges that just cannot be addressed effectively due to the nature of this event.

Now, more than ever, our community needs connection – the kind of connection that fosters kindness, understanding, and respect. The Concord Multicultural Festival is a celebration of all people, honoring our similarities and our differences. We provide the opportunity for people from all walks of life to share their cultures and heritage through food, music, art, and activities.

Although the impacts of being in-person at the festival are unmatched, we are working toward other ways to share cultures, celebrate diversity, and whenever possible, bring people together.

Welcoming Week: Creating Home Together will be held Sept. 12 to 20. The goal of Welcoming Week is for organizations and communities to bring together immigrants, refugees, and long-time residents to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity.

In partnership with Welcoming N.H., the committee is working to create an online cookbook. Through this virtual recipe exchange, we encourage you to share your favorite dish and a bit of your own story (or your family’s story). Let this be an opportunity for us to come together and take pride in our different cultures, our unique experiences, and our shared love of food and community. Please tell share your recipe by using the form at surveymonkey.com/r/9XDCKLY or by emailing welcomingnh@gmail.com. They are accepting submissions now through Aug. 31. The virtual cookbook will be published on WelcomingNH.org during Welcoming Week.

On Aug. 22, as part of Intown’s Concord Market Month, and in celebration of International Art Day, the Concord Multicultural Festival committee will be at the State House presenting international art, dance and music.

For more information, visit concordnhmulticulturalfestival.org.

