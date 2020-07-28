Making Good Health Simple: Deadbug

Dead bug Dead bug

While gyms are open at lower occupancy numbers and at least some social distancing precautions expected to continue through the summer, it might be hard to keep up the routines you are used to doing. However, it is still important to stay active for a healthy body and mind. Instructors from 43 Degrees North will be sharing quick exercises with the Insider that you can do at home.

Deadbug

Begin by lying on your back with your legs up in the air, knees bent at 90 degrees, feet are flexed. Both arms are up over your chest holding a 10 pound dumbbell.

Make sure to drive your lower back into the ground and prevent the arch of the spine.

At the same time, drop one leg down in front of you, and both arms pull over and above you, and then come to starting position. Alternate legs.

This is a great exercise to build core strength that is low impact on the body, and can be modified in many different ways. I like to add variations of this exercise to my core circuits in group training to really fire up the abs!

(Meghan Miller is a certified fitness instructor and is an instructor at 43 Degrees North Athletic Club.)

