Looking back: Concord’s street sprinkler

The “sprinkler” is pictured here in 1900 on Clinton Street.

For many years the city of Concord hosted the Concord State Fair on Clinton Street. This annual event was attended and enjoyed by thousands of people. Our ancestors traveled from around the state and further, arriving by train at the depot they would book their rooms at popular Main Street locations such as the Phenix and Eagle Hotels, enjoy fine dinners and spend a day at the fair. This was wonderful for our local economy as well as a very coveted event attended by large crowds. The Horse Trolley and later the Electric Trolley ran tracks and trolley service to the fairgrounds on Clinton Street to transport the tourists from Main Street while horses, wagons and early motor cars were used too. At the time Clinton Street was not paved and subjected to very heavy traffic during the annual Concord State Fair. In order to keep the commute as pleasant and dust free as possible the city of Concord utilized the horse drawn “sprinkler” to wet the road with water.

