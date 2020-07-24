Vampires: A Field Guide to the Creatures that Stalk the Night

By Bob Curran

(224 pages, nonfiction, 2005)

Do you love folklore? Well one of the biggest topics in folklore is vampires. Belief in them spans centuries. And now with this book, you can read about different types of vampire lore in a myriad of countries. From the Devil of Hjalta-Stad to the Baobhan Sith, you’ll get illustrations, information, and history.

These tales will chill and entertain you. After this read, you’ll never drive down a dark road the same again. This book is sure to introduce to you a fright you haven’t heard of. Perhaps it’s the Midnight Washerwoman or the Tom Tom. Santa had elves, yes he did. But they were called Tom Tom and would make you answer questions on Christmas Eve about the Roman Catechism. If you answered correctly, you were rewarded with a tasty Christmas ham. But if you didn’t, they would kill you. Gives new meaning to Elf on a Shelf.

If you like demonology and want to know how to fend against one of these creatures should you have the misfortune of meeting one, this is the read for you.

Amy Cornwell

