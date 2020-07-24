Poem: Just a Depot

Postcard of the Concord Train Depot

Just a depot to some,

the loss of history felt for years,

our families departed daily,

soldiers left for war amongst tears.

We welcomed people home,

some waited for a train that never did arrive,

there was much happiness and fear,

sadly, not all soldiers survive.

The train depot was majestic,

with brick, copper and more,

but it held something special,

memories that became family lore.

Our depot may be just a memory fond,

hallowed ground now dry of tears,

just a depot to some,

the loss of history felt for years.

James Spain

