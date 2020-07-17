Menu of Concord restaurants

The 2 pc. Chicken Box special from WOW Fried Chicken on Depot Street. You get two pieces of fried chicken, fries or coleslaw and a biscuit (or in this case, two biscuits). THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff The Texas Burger from Makris Lobster & Steak House comes with lettuce, onion, tomato, mayonnaise (which I told them to hold in lieu of ketchup and mustard) and cheese. (JON BODELL / Insider staff) JON BODELL / Insider staff A pastrami bomb sub from Chief's Place in Penacook. Look at all that gooey, melty cheese. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff Makris Lobster & Steak House won the Cappies award for Best Seafood, so we went by and ordered the Baked Seafood Platter, complete with shrimp, scallop, haddock and swordfish. JON BODELL / Insider staff We tried a Turkey BLT from In A Pinch Cafe, conveniently located right across from Concord High School. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff Fried chicken with chipotle mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and collared greens from the not-yet-open Georgia's Northside. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff The Nashville Chicken sandwich from Cheers, with a side of fries. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff Carolina Crab Cake with eggs, home fries and homemade sourdough toast from The Post, the new breakfast and lunch restaurant on North Main Street. in downtown Concord. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff O's Steak and Seafood chef Chris Rosco in the bar area of the restaurant on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. GEOFF FORESTER Dos Amigos is back open for business after an extensive renovation, and of course we had to go check it out. Tim Goodwin

If you’re familiar with the Insider at all, you’ll know one of our favorite things about Concord is all the great places there are to get food in the city limits. From juicy burgers and pizzas in every style to artfully-plated fine dining, there’s something for every taste bud.

Despite the closures and cancellations, restaurants have been hustling to keep the doors open. Now in the peak of summertime, there are options for all comfort levels of dining. Get your meal delivered or pick it up to go. Sit down outside or venture indoors to limited capacity dining rooms.

We took a look at many of the options of Concord eateries. Please note, while we tried to be comprehensive, it’s not an exhaustive list of Concord eateries and information is the most recent we were able to find. And as always, businesses are being flexible during this time and making changes and adjustments more often, so call to confirm details.

Angelina’s Ristorante Italiano

228-3313

11 Depot St.

Outdoor dining by reservation at 4:30, 5, 6:30 and 7 p.m.

Arnie’s Place

228-3225

164 Loudon Road

Takeout, outdoor dining. Open daily at 11 a.m.

CC Tomatoes

753-4450

209 Fisherville Road

Takeout, outdoor and indoor dining, no reservations. Monday through Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Cheer’s

228-0180

17 Depot St.

Takeout, outdoor and indoor dining. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Kitchen closes an hour before the end of the night.

Chief’s Place

753-9500

348 Village St.

Takeout, must wear mask indoors. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Common Man

228-3463

25 Water St.

Takeout, outdoor and indoor dining. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Concord Craft Brewery

856-7625

117 Storrs St.

Takeout, curbside, delivery, indoor seating by reservation. Tuesday through Friday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 1 to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 6 p.m.

Constantly Pizza

224-9366 / 227-1117

39 S. Main St. / 108 Fisherville Road

Takeout, delivery, outdoor seating on Main Street. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Dragon Star

226-2423

75 South Main St.

Reopening July 28.

Dos Amigos Burritos

410-4161

26 N. Main St.

Takeout, indoor dining.

Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

EJ’s on Main

224-3463

172 N. Main St.

Takeout, serving guests. Breakfast, weekdays, 6:30 to 10 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 to 10 a.m. Dinner, Monday to Thursday, 4:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4:30 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 4:30 to 9 p.m.

El Rodeo Mexican

224-9600

22 Loudon Road

Takeout, outdoor and indoor dining. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Five Guys

856-8107

56 Fort Eddy Road

Takeout, curbside, delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Gas Lighter

228-8854

204 N. Main St.

Reopening July 27.

Georgia’s Northside

7159189

394 N. State St.

Takeout. Wednesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Granite Restaurant

227-9000

96 Pleasant St.

Closed until further notice.

Hermanos Cocina Mexicana

224-5669

11 Hills Ave.

Takeout, indoor dining by reservation. Daily, 3 to 9 p.m.

Ichiban

223-3301

118 Manchester St.

Takeout, indoor dining. (Reservations available, call at least 45 minutes before desired time.) Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Restaurant will close daily 2:30 to 4 p.m. for cleaning.

In a Pinch Cafe

226-2272

146 Pleasant St.

Takeout, delivery. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kaye Place

324 Village St.

Takeout. Tuesday through Saturday, 9 am. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lithermans Limited

219-0784

126B Hall St.

Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m

Live Juice

226-3024

5 S. Main St.

Takeout, delivery, outdoor and indoor seating. Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Makris Lobster and Steak House

225-7665

354 Sheep David Road

Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Man Yee

226-0001

79 South St.

Takeout and delivery. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Margaritas

224-2821

1 Bicentennial Square

Takeout, delivery through UberEats, indoor and outdoor dining. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.4

Moritomo Japanese Restaurant

224-8363

32 Fort Eddy Road

Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9:30 p.m.; Closed from 3 to 4:30 every day except Sunday.

Nonna’s

219-0527

60 Pleasant St.

Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Monday through Saturday, 11 am. to 9 p.m.

O Steaks and Seafood

856-7925

11 S. Main St.

Curbside, takeout, indoor and outdoor dining. Monday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Orange Leaf

415-3333

70 N. Main St.

Takeout, delivery. Daily, noon to 9 p.m.

Pit Road Lounge

226-0533

388 Loudon Road

Indoor and outdoor seating. Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

Red Arrow Diner

415-0444

114 Loudon Road

Takeout, curbside, outdoor (daily, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and indoor dining. Sunday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Red Blazer Restaurant

224-4101

72 Manchester St.

Takeout. Indoor dining. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Revival Kitchen and Bar

715-5723

11 Depot St.

Takeout (call between 2 and 5 p.m. to pickup between 4 and 7 p.m.), outdoor, indoor dining. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.

Siam Orchid

228-1529

12 N. Main St.

Takeout, expanded delivery, outdoor dining. Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Closed from 3 to 4 p.m. for cleaning.

Smokeshow Barbeque

227-6399

89 Fort Eddy Road

Takeout. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Szechuan Garden

226-2650

108 Fisherville Road

Takeout, indoor dining. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

The Barley House

228-6363

132 N. Main St.

Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.

The Draft

227-1175

67 S. Main St.

Indoor and outdoor seating. Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Post

228-0522 / 227-6686

125 Fisherville Road / 58 N. Main St.

Takeout, indoor and outdoor seating. Daily, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Windmill

225-0600

172 Loudon Road

Takeout, indoor seating. Sunday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Works Bakery

226-1827

42 N. Main St.

Takeout, outdoor seating. Daily, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuckers

413-5884

80 South St.

Takeout, indoor seating. Daily, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veano’s Italian Kitchen II

715-1695

30 Manchester St.

Takeout, Tuesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Delivery, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

VIBES Gourmet Burgers

856-8671

25 S. Main St.

Takeout, delivery, outdoor and indoor seating. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Vinnie’s Pizzaria

224-7727

200 South St.

Takeout and delivery.Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Washington Street Cafe

228-2000

88 Washington St.

Takeout and outdoor dining. Lunch, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner, Thursday through Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m.

White Mountain Gourmet Coffee

228-3317

15 Pleasant St.

Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wow Fried Chicken

856-8036

7 Depot St.

Takeout, delivery. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wrap City Sandwiches

715-8600

273 Loudon Road

Takeout, delivery. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

