Menu of Concord restaurants

If you’re familiar with the Insider at all, you’ll know one of our favorite things about Concord is all the great places there are to get food in the city limits. From juicy burgers and pizzas in every style to artfully-plated fine dining, there’s something for every taste bud.
Despite the closures and cancellations, restaurants have been hustling to keep the doors open. Now in the peak of summertime, there are options for all comfort levels of dining. Get your meal delivered or pick it up to go. Sit down outside or venture indoors to limited capacity dining rooms.
We took a look at many of the options of Concord eateries. Please note, while we tried to be comprehensive, it’s not an exhaustive list of Concord eateries and information is the most recent we were able to find. And as always, businesses are being flexible during this time and making changes and adjustments more often, so call to confirm details.
Angelina’s Ristorante Italiano
228-3313
11 Depot St.
Outdoor dining by reservation at 4:30, 5, 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Arnie’s Place
228-3225
164 Loudon Road
Takeout, outdoor dining. Open daily at 11 a.m.
CC Tomatoes
753-4450
209 Fisherville Road
Takeout, outdoor and indoor dining, no reservations. Monday through Wednesday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Cheer’s
228-0180
17 Depot St.
Takeout, outdoor and indoor dining. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Kitchen closes an hour before the end of the night.
Chief’s Place
753-9500
348 Village St.
Takeout, must wear mask indoors. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Common Man
228-3463
25 Water St.
Takeout, outdoor and indoor dining. Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Concord Craft Brewery
856-7625
117 Storrs St.
Takeout, curbside, delivery, indoor seating by reservation. Tuesday through Friday, 3 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 1 to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 6 p.m.
Constantly Pizza
224-9366 / 227-1117
39 S. Main St. / 108 Fisherville Road
Takeout, delivery, outdoor seating on Main Street. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Dragon Star
226-2423
75 South Main St.
Reopening July 28.
Dos Amigos Burritos
410-4161
26 N. Main St.
Takeout, indoor dining.
Daily, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
EJ’s on Main
224-3463
172 N. Main St.
Takeout, serving guests. Breakfast, weekdays, 6:30 to 10 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 to 10 a.m. Dinner, Monday to Thursday, 4:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4:30 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 4:30 to 9 p.m.
El Rodeo Mexican
224-9600
22 Loudon Road
Takeout, outdoor and indoor dining. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Five Guys
856-8107
56 Fort Eddy Road
Takeout, curbside, delivery. Daily, 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Gas Lighter
228-8854
204 N. Main St.
Reopening July 27.
Georgia’s Northside
7159189
394 N. State St.
Takeout. Wednesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Granite Restaurant
227-9000
96 Pleasant St.
Closed until further notice.
Hermanos Cocina Mexicana
224-5669
11 Hills Ave.
Takeout, indoor dining by reservation. Daily, 3 to 9 p.m.
Ichiban
223-3301
118 Manchester St.
Takeout, indoor dining. (Reservations available, call at least 45 minutes before desired time.) Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Restaurant will close daily 2:30 to 4 p.m. for cleaning.
In a Pinch Cafe
226-2272
146 Pleasant St.
Takeout, delivery. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kaye Place
324 Village St.
Takeout. Tuesday through Saturday, 9 am. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lithermans Limited
219-0784
126B Hall St.
Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m
Live Juice
226-3024
5 S. Main St.
Takeout, delivery, outdoor and indoor seating. Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Makris Lobster and Steak House
225-7665
354 Sheep David Road
Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Man Yee
226-0001
79 South St.
Takeout and delivery. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Margaritas
224-2821
1 Bicentennial Square
Takeout, delivery through UberEats, indoor and outdoor dining. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.4
Moritomo Japanese Restaurant
224-8363
32 Fort Eddy Road
Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9:30 p.m.; Closed from 3 to 4:30 every day except Sunday.
Nonna’s
219-0527
60 Pleasant St.
Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Monday through Saturday, 11 am. to 9 p.m.
O Steaks and Seafood
856-7925
11 S. Main St.
Curbside, takeout, indoor and outdoor dining. Monday through Friday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Orange Leaf
415-3333
70 N. Main St.
Takeout, delivery. Daily, noon to 9 p.m.
Pit Road Lounge
226-0533
388 Loudon Road
Indoor and outdoor seating. Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
Red Arrow Diner
415-0444
114 Loudon Road
Takeout, curbside, outdoor (daily, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and indoor dining. Sunday through Wednesday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Red Blazer Restaurant
224-4101
72 Manchester St.
Takeout. Indoor dining. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Revival Kitchen and Bar
715-5723
11 Depot St.
Takeout (call between 2 and 5 p.m. to pickup between 4 and 7 p.m.), outdoor, indoor dining. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.
Siam Orchid
228-1529
12 N. Main St.
Takeout, expanded delivery, outdoor dining. Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Closed from 3 to 4 p.m. for cleaning.
Smokeshow Barbeque
227-6399
89 Fort Eddy Road
Takeout. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Szechuan Garden
226-2650
108 Fisherville Road
Takeout, indoor dining. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
The Barley House
228-6363
132 N. Main St.
Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
The Draft
227-1175
67 S. Main St.
Indoor and outdoor seating. Monday through Friday, 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Post
228-0522 / 227-6686
125 Fisherville Road / 58 N. Main St.
Takeout, indoor and outdoor seating. Daily, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Windmill
225-0600
172 Loudon Road
Takeout, indoor seating. Sunday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Works Bakery
226-1827
42 N. Main St.
Takeout, outdoor seating. Daily, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuckers
413-5884
80 South St.
Takeout, indoor seating. Daily, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Veano’s Italian Kitchen II
715-1695
30 Manchester St.
Takeout, Tuesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Delivery, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
VIBES Gourmet Burgers
856-8671
25 S. Main St.
Takeout, delivery, outdoor and indoor seating. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
Vinnie’s Pizzaria
224-7727
200 South St.
Takeout and delivery.Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Washington Street Cafe
228-2000
88 Washington St.
Takeout and outdoor dining. Lunch, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Dinner, Thursday through Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m.
White Mountain Gourmet Coffee
228-3317
15 Pleasant St.
Takeout, outdoor and indoor seating. Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wow Fried Chicken
856-8036
7 Depot St.
Takeout, delivery. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wrap City Sandwiches
715-8600
273 Loudon Road
Takeout, delivery. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.