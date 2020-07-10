Making Good Health Simple: Single Leg Deadlift

Single Leg Deadlift Single Leg Deadlift

While gyms are beginning to open at lower occupancy numbers and at least some social distancing precautions expected to continue through the summer, it might be hard to keep up the routines you are used to doing. However, it is still important to stay active for a healthy body and mind. Instructors from 43 Degrees North will be sharing quick exercises with the Insider that you can do at home.

Single Leg Deadlift

Hold a medium-weight dumbbell in each hand (or no weight if you prefer). Shift your weight into your left foot. Maintaining a flat back, lower the weights to the middle of your left shin while lifting your right leg straight behind you. Return to your starting position. Pull your belly button in toward your spine and maintain a flat back throughout the exercise. Do 10 reps then switch to the other side. As you become more comfortable, add weight.

I love the single leg deadlift! It is great for toning your hamstrings and glutes. And, it challenges your core because you are concentrating on one side at a time. Enjoy the burn!

(Marla Matthews is a certified fitness instructor and is an instructor at 43 Degrees North Athletic Club.)

