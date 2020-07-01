Photos courtesy of Shannon Boudreau

While gyms are beginning to open at lower occupancy numbers and at least some social distancing precautions expected to continue through the summer, it might be hard to keep up the routines you are used to doing. However, it is still important to stay active for a healthy body and mind. Instructors from 43 Degrees North will be sharing quick exercises with the Insider that you can do at home.

Standing Shoulder Press

Start with your elbows at 90 degrees.

Press up through your shoulders.

Breathe out as you press up.

Breathe in as you bring arms back to the starting position.

Try to go for 10 repetitions, 3 times with a 30-second break between sets.

Standing shoulder press not only works your shoulder muscles, but it also activates your core muscles. I like this exercise for strengthening my shoulders and helping my golf swing.

You use your whole core in golf as well as cycle. Another one of my favorites!

(Shannon Boudreau is a certified fitness instructor and is a cycle instructor at 43 Degrees North Athletic Club.)

