There was a young man,

we don’t talk about him anymore,

left to serve his country,

marched off to war.

He lived in our town,

went to school too,

had a paper route and played ball,

the things boys do.

I remember him still,

his name now on the Vietnam Wall,

we spent our childhood together,

I recall how much he liked fall.

He was a good soldier,

dedicated to every tour,

there was a young man,

we don’t talk about him anymore.

James Spain

