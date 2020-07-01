In book, flu wipes out most humans

The Dog Stars

By Peter Heller

(319 pages, fiction, 2012)

“The Dog Stars” by Peter Heller was on my “Want to Read” list for ages. After reading a series of “just ok” books I was looking for a sure thing. I’m drawn to survival stories and this is a survival story. I’m also a fan of post-apocalyptic fiction and this is post-apocalyptic fiction. Could I do this right now? Could I read a post-apocalyptic novel in the midst of a global pandemic? The summary piqued my interest so I decided to try.

The protagonist, Hig, survived a flu mutation that wiped out over 99% of the world’s population. Immunity appears to run in families; Hig’s wife did not survive. Hig, his dog Jasper, and fellow-survivor, weaponry-loving Bangley, live at a small abandoned airport in Colorado where Hig keeps his Cessna airplane (“the beast”). He flies the perimeter of the area, searching for intruders. Strangers are enemies now and encounters typically end in death. While Bangley relishes these battles, Hig yearns for connection and signs of remaining goodness in the world. In addition to flying surveillance, he uses these flights, with Jasper as co-pilot, to fish, explore, and engage in acts of kindness.

While on one of these outings, Hig receives a random transmission on the radio. He decides to find out who and what remains of the outside world. His excursion past the point of no return – past the distance where he has enough fuel to return – contains suspense, danger, and finally, an interesting resolution. Some aspects of the storyline wrapped up a little too neatly, but I found that satisfying, too. I like my “end of the world” fiction with a bit of redemption. Apocalyptic novels can actually be uplifting and hopeful when they point toward humankind’s innate yearning for meaning and compassion.

The novel is written in a stream of consciousness style that is not for everyone. I’m not always a fan, but in this instance, the style, compelling story, and beautifully written descriptive passages served to focus my attention. I’ll admit, reading this particular novel at this particular time did trigger some anxiety – “could things get this bad?” etc. Ultimately, I was glad I read “The Dog Stars.” If you enjoy survival stories and post-apocalyptic fiction in particular, put this one on your list – for later.

Lori Roukey

