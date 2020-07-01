City newsletter: Councilor statement, drought conditions

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Drought conditions

Drought conditions are developing across the nation due to lack of recent rainfall and snowpack from this winter. As of June 25, Concord is experiencing moderate drought conditions. Precipitation for Concord is about 5.68 inches below average for this time of year. There has been a noticeable increase in water production at the City of Concord’s Water Treatment Facility recently averaging 6.8 MGD (millions of gallons per day) earlier last week and now pushing 7.5 MGD each day this week. For this time of year, the typical amount is 5.5 MGD. Based on stable water flow at the wastewater treatment facilities, Concord’s high water use indicates demand is coming from increased irrigation and outdoor water use driven by drought conditions.

Currently there are no water restrictions in place for Concord since water supply levels at Penacook Lake remain decent. However, water conservation is strongly encouraged. Please use water wisely. Be mindful of your water use, especially outdoors.

Concord’s water supply is healthy, but we advise water customers to conserve use as a proactive measure to manage our water resource. Simple measures to take when conserving water include minimizing irrigation, lawn watering, and inspecting systems for water leaks. Practice watering at night or early morning to minimize evaporation and consider using weather-based irrigation controllers to avoid unnecessary watering. Visit http://www.concordnh.gov/conservation for drought updates and water conservation tips.

Also, due to drought conditions only Category I and II (camping and cooking) burn permits are being issued. Please exercise extra caution and make sure all fires are completely distinguished before leaving unattended. Permit website: nhdflweb.sovsportsnet.net.

City Council Statement

Following their meeting on Monday night, city council released the following statement in light of issues at the forefront of our country:

“As Mayor and City Councilors, we condemn the senseless deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police officers who violated their oaths to protect and serve. We pledge to use our voices and our policies to combat systemic racism, to listen to the experiences of community members most impacted, and to reflect on our own roles in how to address these challenges as we shape our path forward together.

“Every person in our community deserves to be able to count on fair and just treatment, especially within the leadership and institutions of our democracy. Our nation’s long and harmful history of systemic racism and institutionalized discrimination requires all of us to work harder to actively address and challenge racism and bias.

“We also express our gratitude and appreciation of the Concord Police Department. Our community can be proud of its Police Department and its commitment to protect and serve the people of Concord.

“But we can always do better. Over the coming months, the City plans to convene community discussions and identify actionable steps to ensure that we are delivering on our commitment to racial justice. We will be undertaking a public review of our policing and use of force practices so that community members may feel confident in our approach. It makes sense, in this moment, to identify areas for improvement throughout City government. The work ahead is both immediate and long-term, as well as expansive. We will create inclusive forums for all voices that move us forward together.”

Information from the collections office

The City of Concord Collections Office is experiencing a high volume of transactions. All requests via phone and email are being returned in the order they are received. Please note motor vehicle transactions are currently taking approximately seven business days to process. Staff appreciates your patience as they work to fulfill all requests and are doing their absolute best to get back to you as soon as possible.

Ways to communicate with the Collections Office:

Email collection@concordnh.gov – preferred form of communication for faster response time

Phone 225-8540 (Please leave a detailed message and your call will be returned in the order it was received)

Utilize online services concordnh.gov/1111/Online-Bill-Pay (Renewal of motor vehicle/motorcycle/trailer registrations, property tax payments)

More information is available on the Collection Office’s web page at concordnh.gov/453/Treasury-Collections.

Library offers Bookopoly

Get in some summer reading with Concord Public Library’s Bookopoly. There’s a game for teens and adults and two children’s book bingo options (one for ages 0-6 and the other for ages 5-12). Lots of fun to be had and prizes to be won! Patrons can register for summer reading during curbside hours or they can register online here and a staff member will email them their game boards. More information at concordnh.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2943.

Absentee ballot information

Residents wishing to vote in New Hampshire who are concerned about participating in-person due to COVID-19 may register to vote, and vote, by absentee for the 2020 elections. Find more information on the State of New Hampshire’s website. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov with any questions.

Pay-as-you-throw program returned

The Pay-As-You-Throw (PAYT) Trash Bag Program was reinstated as of June 22. Concord residents with curbside trash collection will be required to return to using PAYT trash bags. Trash not in PAYT bags will no longer be collected. Visit concordnh.gov/trash for more information.

