Business showcase joins virtual realm

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce invites its members and the public to the 29th annual Business Showcase on Thursday, July 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. via Zoom. Presented by Merrimack County Savings Bank and Unitil, this popular networking event features the products and services of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce members from a variety of industries in a virtual trade show atmosphere.

With your safety in mind, this year the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is transforming its signature tradeshow event into a new experience. Virtual Business Showcase will continue the Chamber’s long-standing tradition of gathering our community to unite Capital region business and community leaders with area professionals and local citizens in a revised format appropriate for these times.

Help us celebrate our business community’s commendable strength, ingenuity and tenacity by attending the Chamber’s first virtual trade show on July 16.

Whether you’re looking for a job, planning a wedding or a home renovation, or new ways to grow your business and investments, Virtual Business Showcase offers a fantastic opportunity to get up close and personal with engaged business and community leaders in a way that hasn’t been possible for some time. The event includes door prizes as well as exciting announcements, and our multi-day celebration from July 14 to 16 includes the option to view live and recorded exhibitor demonstrations.

We’re here to guide you through the entire process. Simply register to attend Virtual Business Showcase on the Chamber’s website under Key Events and you’ll receive an email with the event schedule and clickable links to attend each online experience. We will include information about how to use the free Zoom platform we’re hosting this on and how to participate through your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Following the Chamber’s June 23 Business During Hours virtual event, Chamber Ambassador Michelle Cogan of Focus Automotive, Inc., shared, “I thought it was awesome. I couldn’t imagine how it was going to work before attending…I loved it,” regarding Zoom and online networking.

Visit ConcordNH Chamber.com/business-showcase for more information and to see our exhibitors and sponsors who we cannot praise enough for their enduring support through many changes and important decisions about how to best host this event. This event is free and open to the public. We’re waiving the admission fee so all who want to attend can during these challenging times!

In addition to our presenting sponsors Merrimack County savings Bank and Unitil, we would like to thank our media sponsors Binnie Media, The Laconia Daily Sun, Concord Monitor and New Hampshire Business Review.

Kristina Carlson

