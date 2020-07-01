Book of the week: Plan for retirement

Get What’s Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security

By Laurence J. Kotlikoff

(Nonfiction, 384 pages, 2016)

A must read for anyone who is planning on taking their Social Security benefits soon. This book is full of all the things no one tells you. It walks you through all the wonky government math, so you can get the biggest check possible.

Everyone’s fear is that their Social Security will run out before their time on this earth does. It doesn’t help that there’s all this fine print, and the laws just keep changing. If you take it too early, you get half what you are owed. If you work too many hours, you have to pay it back. This books lays out all that fine print, so there are no surprises come signing day.

So many things affect your social security payout. Married? Widowed? Working part-time? This book tells you what you need to know, before you take that leap. There’s so much advice out there; it’s hard to know what to listen to. Read this book to know what to do to get the highest payout and things to avoid that will erode your benefits.

Get out your pen and paper because you are going to want to take lots of notes.

Visit Concord Public Library online at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Amy Cornwell

Related Posts