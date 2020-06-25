Symphony N.H. announces schedule

Music, particularly live music, brings a community together and connects people in a way like no other. Symphony N.H., like other cultural organizations, realizes this and understands the important role music plays in daily life.

In keeping with New Hampshire state guidelines issued by Gov. Chris Sununu and the specific public health recommendations issued by the CDC, Symphony N.H. has announced its plans for moving forward with a revised 97th season.

The orchestra’s 2020-21 season, “Music That Inspires,” which always included inspirational music by talented African American and female composers, has been carefully revised to meet the health and safety guidelines of re-opening during this time of COVID-19.

“Music That Inspires,” the first season fully curated by Music Director Roger Kalia, offers a rich variety of works from around the world, from classical warhorses and rarely heard gems, to jazz and blues inspired works and modern works destined to become classics. Inspiration, hope and joy, as well as a sense of adventure are central to the season, with female composers and performers a part of the musical mix. Of special note is that symphony musicians are also highlighted throughout the season, both in orchestral and smaller chamber ensemble works.

Also new this 2020-21 season is an online series entitled “Granite State Conversations with Roger Kalia.” This virtual bi-monthly series will feature musicians, New Hampshire artists and civic and business leaders in conversations with Kalia, discussing topics ranging from upcoming orchestra concerts, meaningful landmarks in New Hampshire, the culture landscape of the Granite State and more.

Performances planned at the Concord City Auditorium include the Holiday Pops on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. The program will include arrangements of “Deck the Halls” and “O Holy Night” by Gary Fry, “Epilogue” from A Winter’s Tale by Lars-Erik Larsson, selections from The Nutcracker Suite by Duke Ellington, and “Schlittenfahrt” from German Dance No. 3 by Wolfgang A. Mozart. Holiday Pops will also be held Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Anselm College’s Dana Center and Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua.

Also at the Audi will be “Welcome Spring” on March 7 at 3 p.m. with a program of “Starburst” by Jessie Montgomery, “Paris” Symphony No. 31 by Wolfgang A. Mozart, “Prelude” to Afternoon of a Faun by Claude Debussy and “The Ox on the Roof” by Darius Milhaud. An additional performance will be held March 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keefe Center in Nashua.

The rest of the season includes:

“America the Beautiful” on Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Greenley Park in Nashua

“Amazing Grace” the first of the Chamber concert series on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Nashua in a to be determined venue

“Rossini and Beethoven” on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keefe Center for the Arts in Nashua

“Finding Inspiration in Tradition” on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keefe Center in Nashua

“Peter and the Wolf,” a family concert, on April 24 at 3 p.m. at the Keefe Center in Nashua

“Wind Strings and More” on May 1 at 7:30 p.m. at the Keefe Center in Nashua

“The Music of James Bond and More” in May 2021 in Nashua, with more details announced later

