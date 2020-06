A woodcut illustration from 1907. Library of Congress

Time has brought memories,

cherished moments made from each year,

the days provided heartfelt thoughts,

though some years delivered a tear.

As the road continues along the way,

may the future moments be clear,

remembered, cherished,

and most sincere.

Take the time to live your life,

embrace those with whom you roam,

travel around the world,

but never forget about home.

For home is a place,

to always keep very near,

time has brought memories,

cherished moments made from each year.

James Spain

