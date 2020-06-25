Learn power move

While gyms are beginning to open at lower occupancy numbers and at least some social distancing precautions expected to continue through the summer, it might be hard to keep up the routines you are used to doing. However, it is still important to stay active for a healthy body and mind. Instructors from 43 Degrees North will be sharing quick exercises with the Insider that you can do at home.

Jump squat

Stand with feet hip-distance apart, toes pointing straight ahead. Lower into a squat position by bending the knees. Keep the spine straight, chest lifted, and knees behind the toes. Jump straight up and swing arms overhead. Return to a squat, landing softly.

Squat jumps are an awesome power move that work your butt, legs, and core, while increasing your heart rate for a good calorie burn. They are a great exercise to include in home workouts since you don’t need equipment or much space.

(Lori Bryant is a certified fitness instructor and is a cycle instructor at 43 Degrees North Athletic Club.)

