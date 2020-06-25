Instagram: Check out social-distance-friendly fun

@nhwombat @funkybump

It’s been a while since we’ve shared an Instagram post from the community, so we’ve decided to do two this week.

The first is a shot of a mom and mom-to-be squad at White Park that was shared by the Funky Bump (@funkybump), which will be holding their first workout of the summer on Saturday, June 27, at 9:30 a.m. A full body pre- and postnatal combo fitness class will be led by Coach Antonia and Coach Kieran They ask that you register at linktr.ee/funkybump. Class pack holders may use a class from their pack and drop-ins are $18. You must register to attend this class. Social distancing will be practiced outdoors; bring your own mat (and dumbbells if you would like).

Up next is Kristen L. (@nhwombat) with a shot of strawberry picking at Apple Hill Farm. The farm is open for picking Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon as weather allows; the farm stand will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. if berries are available. Access to the strawberry patch is at 89 Hoit Road, Concord.

If you’ve taken a cool photo somewhere in Concord, tag us with @concord insider, or at the very least, throw a #concordnh tag on there so we can find it. If your photo catches our eye, we may just run it next time around.

