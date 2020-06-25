Book of the Week: Discover your purpose

The Quarter-Life Breakthrough: Invent Your Own Path, Find Meaningful Work, and Build a Life That Matters

By Adam Smiley Poswolsky

(Nonfiction, 224 pages, 2016)

Confused? Unhappy? Only a quarter of the way through your life? It’s okay, it happens to everyone. You’re having a quarter-life crisis. But this book is the light at the end of the tunnel.

Everyone tells you, you need to live life a certain way. Follow society’s standards. Do the same thing your parents’ did. We are always trying to make everyone else happy, without thinking about what will make us happy. And thus the quarter-life crisis hits. We wake up from the Matrix and finally realize this isn’t what we want.

This book will help you go through the mindset changes you require. Get clearer about your values. Find your purpose. Poswolsky makes you ask the questions you have been avoiding. You might be scared of this much self reflection, but it’s okay. This book will get you to where you want to go. It will clear up any haze in your path of life. Poswolsky has been there and dug his way up before you, and now he is giving you the tips and tricks to find out what you really want and who you really are. Because despite having lived a quarter of your life, nothing is any clearer.

Once you figure out where you want to go, and trust me, with this book you will, Poswolsky helps you get there. Instead of climbing a corporate ladder that you can go backward on, start jumping lily pads. See your opportunities in all directions. Lily pads allow you to change your direction as your purpose and interests change. Ladders can be unforgiving. What holds the lily pads together are the roots; what you care about and how you want to help the world.

Amy Cornwell

