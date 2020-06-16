Book of the Week: Artemis Fowl

Artemis Fowl

By Eoin Colfer

(Young adult fantasy, 280 pages, 2001)

Artemis Fowl is a delight of a read. Pragmatic, cut-throat boy wonder Artemis posits himself against the entirety of The People, the collective species of fae and fairy folk world over. From dwarves to gnomes, these beings have hidden themselves underground to hide from the threats and encroachments of humans. Artemis discovers their existence and plots to steal some of their gold by abducting a fairy. As the various species interact, however, empathy begins to grow and they work with one another toward mutually-beneficial goals.

Fast-paced and humorous, this book is hard to put down. Luckily, there are a number of fun sequels, and the film adaptation directed by Kenneth Branagh is set to release this May. A great opportunity to re-read this first book or to motivate a new reader prior to seeing the film!

Visit Concord Public Library online at concordpubliclibrary.net. Artemis Fowl is available on Hoopla and Libby.

Lindsey Hunterwolf

