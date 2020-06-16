1907: Granite Railway Co.

1907 -- Granite Railway Company, Concord. Spain

A photograph from 1907 of granite loaded on a train of the Granite Railway Company, owned by John Swenson, as it leaves Concord. This particular load was part of a 4,000-cubic-foot order of Concord granite that was to be used to construct a pyramid tomb. If you look closely you will noticed the flatcar is lettered “Boston & Maine Railroad” and there is a B&M Railroad employee standing on the car as it departs. My family, like many of your ancestors, starting working in the Concord granite quarries around 1850 after arriving from Ireland. It was honest work, supporting my great-great- grandfather, his son and grandson.

James W. Spain

