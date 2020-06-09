City newsletter: Buildings reopen, pools to stay closed

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Reopening of city buildings

The City of Concord is taking a phased approach to reopen facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic with guidelines in place for the health and safety of staff and the public.

As of Monday, June 8, several City facilities will be open by appointment only. Please note that guests will be required to wear a mask (their own or one will be provided) and answer basic screening questions before entering the buildings. Steps taken to protect the public include mask usage by City employees, the installation of sneeze guards, hand sanitizer stations, and increased sanitization in City facilities.

Residents are still encouraged to utilize online services whenever possible. A table with a drop box, applications, and other information will continue to be setup inside the Code Administration lobby at 37 Green Street. There is also a mail slot in the front door of City Hall. More information is available in the videos that Concord TV helped us put together (see videos below).

Mail slot in front door of City Hall (41 Green St.):

Renewal of Motor Vehicle/Motorcycle/Trailer Registrations

New Motor Vehicle/Motorcycle/Trailer Registrations

Property Tax Payments

Utility Payments

Vital Record Requests

Dog Licensing Payments

Timber Tax Intent to Cut Applications and Reports

Gravel Tax Intent to Excavate Applications and Reports

Parking Ticket Payments

Utility, Driveway, Excavation & Encumbrance Permit Applications

Available in Code Administration Lobby (37 Green St.):

Building & Trades Permits

Building Plans / Reviews

Health & Licensing Applications

Zoning Board of Adjustment Applications

Sign Permit Applications

Planning Board Applications

Assessing, City Clerk’s Office, Collections, Community Development, Economic Development, Engineering & Planning (41 Green St.)

These offices will be open by appointment only beginning on Monday, June 8. Please contact the office or a staff member directly to schedule an appointment.

Assessing – 225-8550 / assessing@concordnh.gov

City Clerk’s Office – 225-8500 / cityclerk@concordnh.gov

Collections Office – 225-8540 / collection@concordnh.gov

Community Development & Economic Development – 225-8595 / communitydevelopment@concordnh.gov

Engineering – 225-8520 / engineering@concordnh.gov

Planning – 225-8515 / planning@concordnh.gov

Beaver Meadow Golf Course (1 Beaver Meadow Drive)

Beaver Meadow Golf Course reopened on May 11 with guidelines in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience to guests. Please see their website for more information: bmgc.golf or call 228-8954.

Code Administration (37 Green St.)

The Code office will be open by appointment only beginning on Monday, June 8. Please call 225-8580 or email code@concordnh.gov to schedule an appointment. Please note that forms, applications, and a drop box are available in the lobby at 37 Green Street.

Concord Fire Department and Concord Police

Concord Fire Department’s Headquarters and Concord Police Department’s lobby will continue to be closed to the public at this time.

For emergencies, call 9-1-1. If you are a victim of domestic violence in need of assistance, please call New Hampshire’s statewide domestic violence hotline at (866) 644-3574.

To report a non-emergency to the Concord Police Department, ask a question about parking, make a delivery or register as a sex offender, please call 225-8600. Cash payments for parking tickets can be made via the drop box outside City Hall. They can also be paid online at concord.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal.

Anyone looking to obtain a fire permit can do so here nhdflweb.sovsportsnet.net. Please note that the issuing of permits is weather-dependent.

Concord General Services ​​​​​​​(311 North State Street)

Concord General Services’ administration office and facilities will be open by appointment only beginning June 8. The department will continue to have staff available to answer the phone during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please direct any inquiries to 228-2737, generalservices@concordnh.gov, or utilize the online request tracker at concordnh.gov/ requesttracker. Visit concordnh.gov/generalservices for information about public works services.

Concord Human Services​​​​​​​ (28 Commercial St.)

The office will be open by appointment only beginning on June 8. Please contact staff at 225-8575 or humanservices@concordnh.gov to schedule an appointment. The department will continue to have staff available to answer the phone during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday – except Wednesday, when hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Everett Arena (15 Loudon Road)

The Everett Arena is currently closed. A summer event schedule is available online and is being updated constantly as new information is available. Roller skating is scheduled to begin on July 7.

Information and updates will continue to be shared online at concordnh.gov/ coronavirus.

Parks and Rec

The staff at the Concord Parks and Recreation Department has been working hard to update our summer plans to make sure we can offer the safest facilities and best programming possible. We are following the Governor’s 2.0 updates and working with City Administration to begin reopening and offering services.

All playgrounds remain closed at this time.

Summer will look different however we are looking forward to seeing everyone again soon.

Due to COVID-19 some of our summer events have been affected:

We have canceled the three Nevers Band Concerts scheduled in June.

We have canceled the City’s annual July 4 fireworks celebration.

City pools update: 0We have made the difficult decision not to open the outdoor pools this summer. This decision was made with the best interest and safety of both the pool users and employees.

Summer camps: For the past several weeks we have been working closely with the New Hampshire Parks & Recreation Association as they have been working with the Governor’s Reopening Task Force to create guidelines for summer day camps. We are happy to announce the Governor just announced summer day camps can begin on June 22. Online registration remains open for summer camps with several weeks already full.

Offices update: Parks and Recreation Offices at the City Wide Community Center will re-open on June 8 from 9 a.m. to noon for appointments only (the center itself will remain closed at this time). To schedule an appointment, please send an email to recreation@concordnh.gov and a member of our staff will respond with 1 business day. Additional updates will be shared at concordparksandrec.com as they become available.

Library curbside program

Patrons can place items on hold with your library card and pick up when they are ready. You can place the hold online or call 225-8670. Have your card ready. Try to limit to five items per card. You will receive a all when your items are ready and can schedule a time to pick them up. When you arrive for your pick-up time, your itesm will be checked out and waiting for you on the pick-up table.

Pick-up times will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meetings

Monday, June 15, 7 p.m.: City Council meeting, second public hearing on the proposed FY21 budget, tentative budget adoption

Wednesday, June 17, 7 p.m.: Planning Board meeting

These meetings are being held electronically and will be live streamed on the City of Concord’s YouTube channel (you can watch them there after the meeting if you cannot attend, as well as past Finance Committee and other meetings). Links will be shared ahead of the meetings.

You can also access agendas and Zoom meeting instructions via the following link concordnh.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Hydrant flushing

Hydrant flushing will continue for several weeks in different areas of the city. Concord water customers should view the tentative flushing schedules below to determine when flushing is scheduled to occur in their area. Customers should remember to avoid doing laundry during their flushing time and to run their tap on cold to flush the lines if discoloration occurs.

Schedules are subject to change. Please visit http://www.concordnh.gov/springoperations to find updated information and verify scheduled flushing times as the season progresses.

