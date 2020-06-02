Master of mystery

How the Light Gets In

By Louise Penny

(Mystery, 404 pages, 2013)

When Chief Inspector Armand Gamache is summoned to the tiny village of Three Pines, he has no idea of the magnitude of the events that are about to unfold. With his homicide department in the Surete of Quebec falling apart, he looks forward to some time away in this idyllic setting. But before long, he starts to realize that a missing person in Three Pines, a woman who “fell” off the Champlain Bridge and even the unrest within his own department are all connected.

Three Pines is a sleepy little village not shown on any map, outside of cell tower range and limited in internet connection.

It is filled with quirky, kind-hearted residents and provides Inspector Gamache with a safe place to hide. Here he rallies his closest friends and colleagues together to slowly unravel the conspiracy at work in the highest levels of the Quebecois government and prevent an impending disaster. Multiple plot lines converge in an exciting finale that provides redemption and a new beginning for both Inspector Gamache and his colleagues.

How the Light Gets In is certainly a classic mystery, but also filled with themes of friendship and redemption. The book is the ninth in the Chief Inspector Gamache series, but can stand alone as well.

Michelle Landcastle

