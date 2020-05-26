Poem: Life from our Past

A family poses with their bicycle in 1917.

It is that fleeting glimpse,

of life from our past,

we so deeply desire,

these thoughts to last.

Nostalgia can be an old friend,

easily awakened without a thought,

an elusive memory from childhood,

you didn’t realize you sought.

Perhaps a conversation or visit,

or the scent of pine from the forest,

will rekindle those memories,

that have remained dormant at rest.

These memories are welcome,

for they return like an old friend,

time lived when life was simple,

the days of youth, without end.

Life will happen, the years progress,

though you want kind thoughts to last,

it is that fleeting glimpse,

of life from our past.

James W. Spain

