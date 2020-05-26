City newsletter: Apply for state relief fund

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

FY21 proposed budget

The proposed FY21 budget is available online at: concordnh.gov/ Archive.aspx?ADID=5027. This web page also includes links to the Finance Committee’s budget schedule.

Main Street Relief Fund

Pre-qualification Due Date: May 29, 2020

The Governor has authorized the allocation and expenditure of an initial $400 million in emergency funding from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (“flex funds”) to provide emergency financial relief to New Hampshire small for-profit businesses due to the economic disruption caused by COVID-19. However, in order to provide the most effective relief as quickly as possible, New Hampshire small businesses desiring to obtain relief will first be required to provide information concerning their possible COVID-19-related lost revenues and receipt of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans or any other federal relief. This information will be used to determine appropriate relief criteria and amounts to meet the needs of eligible small businesses, including whether the initial $400 million is appropriate or needs to be changed. In order to be eligible, a business must have its principal place of business in New Hampshire and must have generated less than $20 million in revenue during the 2019 tax year. In addition, healthcare, childcare, and agriculture businesses will not be eligible for the program, as those businesses are or will be addressed through other programs. Please complete the pre-qualification form as soon as possible as this is only open for two weeks, then they will start to work on the funding requests.

Application form: new-hampshire.secure.force.com/support/GOV_GOFERR_Business_Survey.

More information: goferr.nh.gov/covid-expenditures/main-street-relief-fund.

Hydrant Flushing

Hydrant flushing will continue for several weeks in different areas of the city. Concord water customers should view the tentative flushing schedules below to determine when flushing is scheduled to occur in their area. Customers should remember to avoid doing laundry during their flushing time and to run their tap on cold to flush the lines if discoloration occurs.

May 27: South Street Street to South Street, Downing Street to Allison Street, Man Street from Centre St. to Langdon Street, Low Ave. and Storrs Street, Governors Way, Peterson Circle, Metalak Street, Willard Street.

May 28: Clinton Street, Mandevilla Lane, Ferry Street to Higgins Place, Stickney Ave., Fort Eddy Road, private flushings

May 29: Clinton Street to Wilson Ave., South Street to New Castle St., Gas St. to Gulf St., Hall Street and all side streets, private flushings

June 1: Broadway to South St., Clinton St. to Stone St., Auburn St. to Westbourne Road, Westbourne Road to Little Pone Road, Penacook everything east of Village Street, Hannah Dustin, Whitney Road

June 2: South Main St. to Broadway, West St. to Rockingham St., Westbourne Road to Rumhill Road, Pleasant St. to School St., Penacook west side, Washington St., Charles St., Tanner St., Meter St.

June 3: Broadway to Bow St., Stone St. to Nivelle St., Franklin St., Auburn side streets, Rumhill Road, Pleasant View, Kensington Road, Pleasant St. to Woodman St., Penacook west side, Borough Road, River Road, Millstream Lane

To view the full schedule, visit concordnh.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2829.

Party affiliation change deadline

In accordance with RSA 654:34, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 is the last day registered voters may change their party affiliation prior to the Sept. 8, 2020 State Primary.

Registered voters wishing to confirm their current party affiliation may do so via the State of New Hampshire Voter Look Up system.

In accordance with Emergency Order 43, pursuant to Executive Order 2020-04 as extended by Executive Orders 2020-05 and 2020-08, residents wishing to make changes to their party affiliation may do so by completing a State of New Hampshire Application to Change Party Affiliation form and returning it to the City Clerk’s Office on or before Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Although municipal offices are not currently open to the public, City Clerk’s Office staff members are in the office to take your calls and/or respond to your emails.

You may reach the City Clerk’s Office by phone at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov.

Concord to Concord program

The City of Concord Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce our partnership with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, Concord, Mass., Recreation Department and Concord, Mass, Chamber of Commerce to bring our residents a fun way to stay active!

Through Monday, June 15, the recreation departments will be collecting registrations for Concord to Concord, a 63-mile virtual walk, bike or run. Participants simply register by May 31 with Concord Parks and Recreation Department, complete the 63 miles mail in their log sheet and they will be entered into a raffle to win a prize pack for a day trip to Concord, Mass., to be enjoyed when regular business resumes. All participants will receive a T-shirt with their registration.

Concord Parks & Recreation asks that all participants adhere to the social distancing guidelines in their community. For more information about this program or to register please visit concordparksandrec.com or call 225-8690.

Citywide assessment and surveys

The Assessing Department is conducting a city-wide reassessment to value properties at market value as of April 1, 2020. Last week, the department began sending out letters and surveys to commercial and industrial property owners. There are two surveys this year. One survey, which is sent yearly, requests information regarding the income and expenses pertaining to the real estate for the past year.

The second survey has been added due to the impact of COVID-19. The questionnaire asks about what changes may have or have occurred over the months of March to June 2020. The questions ask about rental payments, tenant openings or closings, modifications to mortgage payments and funds received from state and/or federal programs. Our hope is to gain a better understanding of what the impacts of COVID-19 are at this point in time.

These surveys will assist the Assessing Department by gathering information to determine a baseline of values prior to COVID-19 and what changes have been experienced due to COVID-19 thru June 2020. We hope that property owners who were sent the questionnaires will complete them and return to the Assessing Department by June 22. The information gathered is kept confidential and is not shared or made available to the public. Property owners’ cooperation will be pivotal in assisting the department in setting values for April 1, 2020.

If property owners have any questions regarding these surveys, they can call 225-8550 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email assessing@concordnh.gov.

Ongoing business impacts survey

We are continuing to partner with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and Intown Concord to collect information from businesses and provide helpful resources. Please take our most recent survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ongoingbizimpact.

Leaf collection

This is the final week of leaf collection. Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can participate by placing leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags (no plastic bags) or rigid containers labeled “leaves.” Leaves must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash collection day. Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during Fall Leaf Collection. Only leaves that are bagged (no plastic bags) or contained in a rigid container will be collected. Spring leaf collection will continue in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, May 30. Residents can also bring leaves to Earth Materials Recycling Center. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container, bag, or miscellaneous item used to transport leaves to the recycling center must be taken back with the resident. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon through May 30. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. Please call ahead to confirm specific drop-off times at 545-4835 or visit their website.Visit concordnh.gov/leafcollection for more information.

