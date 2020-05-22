Parade for parents

Presidential Oaks Retirement Living residents wave as a parade of family members and staff drive by on May 10 as part of the Mother’s Day parade held at the community. Nearly two dozen vehicles were decorated and featured many signs with love and well-wishes for residents and staff. Jacki Dore holds up a sign she made to thank staff of Presidential Oaks, which she hung on her vehicle for the Mother’s Day parade held May 10. Nearly two dozen vehicles were decorated and included signs of love and well-wishes for residents and staff.

Mother’s Day at Presidential Oaks usually means lots of happenings: families enjoying a buffet breakfast with Mom or taking her out for lunch or stopping by to visit with an array of gifts.

However, with the suspension of visitation due to COVID-19, none of those usual Mother’s Day activities was possible. Despite the pandemic, Presidential Oaks staff still wanted to be sure Mother’s Day was just as special.

A vehicle parade was held Sunday, May 10, comprised of resident’s family and Presidential Oaks staff. Each of the two dozen vehicles was decorated with special messages written on large signs, balloons, streamers and more. Signs featured messages of “Happy Mother’s Day” wishes and love to specific residents and even encouragement and thanks to Presidential Oaks staff.

Residents who had loved ones in the parade were brought to a designated window, accompanied by nursing staff, so they could see one another.

With lots of smiles, laughter and happy tears, both residents and their families enjoyed waving and blowing kisses to one another.

“There was so much joy and love visible during the parade, not only by residents and their families but also our staff,” said Anne Purington, Presidential Oaks CEO. “It was truly heartwarming to witness.”

Presidential Oaks made the decision to suspend visitation indefinitely in order to prevent the spread of the virus back on March 12.

“During my 23 years at Presidential Oaks, suspending family visits was the most difficult decision,” said Purington. “However, as we know, the only way for one of our residents to get COVID-19 is for someone to bring it into our community.”

Krista Marrs

