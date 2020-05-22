Look back: Remembering the ‘unknown’ soldiers

Memorial marker for 11 "Unknown" Civil War soldiers.

As I walk the Blossom Hill Cemetery this brisk day, I stop to reflect on those less fortunate. My thoughts are with those that have perished tragically in a time of war, just 11 young men. No different than our very own brothers, sons and fathers. Just eleven young men that enlisted with a passion to defend our country and speak for those less fortunate and oppressed.

It is a very special monument where I somberly reflect today for it represents eleven brave young men that perished as casualties of the Civil War. Unlike many soldiers, they did not perish on the field of honor but rather right here in the city of Concord in the year 1865.

You see, this is a special monument that was placed as a tribute to 11 young men that were wounded during the last year of the Civil War, wounded so severely that they perished in Concord at the hospital. Sadly, when these young men passed away, they were listed as “Unknown.” The monument pictured was erected as a tribute in the year 1893, 28 years after their deaths.

The deep carved letters etched into the cold granite tell a simple story, “Unknown but Not Forgotten.” “In memory of eleven Union Soldiers who died in the hospital at Concord, NH in 1865.”

It was over 150 years ago that our ancestors placed these young men in this hallowed ground. Prayers were offered and tears were shed for the unknown that day. They remain unknown to this day but are certainly not forgotten.

For I stop to reflect on those less fortunate.

