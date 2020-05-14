It’s time to get scoopin’

Caitlyn Petro, 20, of Salisbury scoops ice cream at Smoke Shack BBQ in Boscawen on Wednesday, August 10, 2017. Petro is attending college at UMass Amherst and is working as a cashier at Smoke Shack this summer. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) ELIZABETH FRANTZ A past Insider visit to Granite State Candy. Ice creams to-go from True Confections on Loudon Road in Concord Beech Hill Farm scoopers are ready to take your orders. Upgrade your order at Granite State Candy Shoppe with a candy coated waffle cone. Ice creams to-go from True Confections on Loudon Road in Concord Adeline (left, 3) and Ella (5) Lundquist of Hopkinton eat a chocolate-vanilla twist ice cream cone at Arnie's Place on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Frekey's Dairy Freeze owner, Carol Frekey-Harkness (right), scoops an ice cream order with her daughter, Sarah Harkness, at their Concord location on May 14, 2019.

It’s finally getting to that time of year when more days are warm than cold (despite what Saturday’s snowfall would have you believe). With temperatures on the rise, that can only mean one thing: ice cream season.

Greater Concord area scoopers are opening their windows to all those in search of a delicious cone or sundae.

Just a reminder: Like most everything these days, hours and availability are subject to change, be sure to call in advance to confirm offerings.

Alan’s of Boscawen

133 N. Main St., Boscawen

752-6631

alansofboscawen.com

Vanilla soft-serve available. Chocolate coming soon.

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Arnie’s Place

164 Loudon Road, Concord

228-3225

arniesplace.com

Get scoops of ice cream made on-site. Voted the 2019 Cappies first place for Best Ice Cream.

Open Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 1 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m. At this time they are serving ice cream only and recommend calling ahead. Card payment only, no cash, at this time.

Beech Hill Farm and Ice Cream

197 Beech Hill Road, Hopkinton

223-0828

beechhillfarm.com

The farm scoops ice cream from Blake’s Creamery in Manchester and Gifford’s of Maine. Voted the 2019 Cappies third place for Best Ice Cream.

Open daily 2 to 8 p.m. Customers may call ahead or order on site for take-out.

Social distance markers are in place for ordering and pick up lines. Limit crowding by having one person place a group order. Ice cream may not be eaten on the premises . Dogs must remain in vehicles. Visitors are required to stay in designated ice cream area.

Buza Dairy Bar

25 S. Main St., Concord

856-8671

vibesgourmetburgers.com/buza-dairy-bar

House made gelato and Annabelle’s hard ice cream are available from this downtown spot attached to Vibes Gourmet Burgers.

Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Frekey’s Ice Cream

74 Fisherville Road, Concord

97 Suncook Valley Road, Chichester

228-5443 (Concord); 798-5443 (Chichester)

frekeysdairyfreeze.com

Pick-up Hood soft serve or Gifford’s hard scooped ice cream from two locations. Sundae kits to take home are available at this time.

Open daily, 2 to 7 p.m.

Friendly’s

147 Loudon Road, Concord

223-9784

friendlysrestaurants.com

The New England based chain serves its own brand of ice cream.

Open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Granite State Candy Shop

13 Warren St., Concord

225-2591

granitestatecandyshoppe.com

Pick-up their own super premium ice cream made with dairy provided exclusively by Contoocook Creamery. Voted the 2019 Cappies second place for Best Ice Cream.

Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ice cream service will be available on a limited basis for in the middle of May.

Orange Leaf

70 N. Main St., Concord

415-3333

orangeleafyogurt.com

Enjoy frozen yogurt topped with all your favorites or have a smoothie.

The Concord location place to reopen May 18.

Smoke Shack BBQ & Ice Cream

146 King St., Boscawen

796-2046

ss-bbq.com

Serves Bliss ice cream from a microcreamery in Attleboro, Mass.

Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Richardson Farm

170 Water St., Boscawen

796-2788

richardsonsfarmnh.com

Enjoy ice cream or homemade baked goods. Cash only.

Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.

True Confections

374 Loudon Road, Concord

226-3536

trueconfectionsnh.com

After relocating from the Steeplegate Mall to Courtyard Square, True Confections added a full ice cream parlor to their new location. There are more than 30 flavors to try and right now they are offering a sundae party pack for you to pack your toppings home.

Open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead to have your order packed and ready to go or delivered curbside.

