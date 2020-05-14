It’s time to get scoopin’

It’s finally getting to that time of year when more days are warm than cold (despite what Saturday’s snowfall would have you believe). With temperatures on the rise, that can only mean one thing: ice cream season.
Greater Concord area scoopers are opening their windows to all those in search of a delicious cone or sundae.
Just a reminder: Like most everything these days, hours and availability are subject to change, be sure to call in advance to confirm offerings.
Alan’s of Boscawen
133 N. Main St., Boscawen
752-6631
Vanilla soft-serve available. Chocolate coming soon.
Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Arnie’s Place
164 Loudon Road, Concord
228-3225
arniesplace.com
Get scoops of ice cream made on-site. Voted the 2019 Cappies first place for Best Ice Cream.
Open Fridays, 4 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays 1 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m. At this time they are serving ice cream only and recommend calling ahead. Card payment only, no cash, at this time.
Beech Hill Farm and Ice Cream
197 Beech Hill Road, Hopkinton
223-0828
beechhillfarm.com
The farm scoops ice cream from Blake’s Creamery in Manchester and Gifford’s of Maine. Voted the 2019 Cappies third place for Best Ice Cream.
Open daily 2 to 8 p.m. Customers may call ahead or order on site for take-out.
Social distance markers are in place for ordering and pick up lines. Limit crowding by having one person place a group order. Ice cream may not be eaten on the premises . Dogs must remain in vehicles. Visitors are required to stay in designated ice cream area.
Buza Dairy Bar
25 S. Main St., Concord
856-8671
vibesgourmetburgers.com/buza-dairy-bar
House made gelato and Annabelle’s hard ice cream are available from this downtown spot attached to Vibes Gourmet Burgers.
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Frekey’s Ice Cream
74 Fisherville Road, Concord
97 Suncook Valley Road, Chichester
228-5443 (Concord); 798-5443 (Chichester)
frekeysdairyfreeze.com
Pick-up Hood soft serve or Gifford’s hard scooped ice cream from two locations. Sundae kits to take home are available at this time.
Open daily, 2 to 7 p.m.
Friendly’s
147 Loudon Road, Concord
223-9784
friendlysrestaurants.com
The New England based chain serves its own brand of ice cream.
Open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Granite State Candy Shop
13 Warren St., Concord
225-2591
granitestatecandyshoppe.com
Pick-up their own super premium ice cream made with dairy provided exclusively by Contoocook Creamery. Voted the 2019 Cappies second place for Best Ice Cream.
Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ice cream service will be available on a limited basis for in the middle of May.
Orange Leaf
70 N. Main St., Concord
415-3333
orangeleafyogurt.com
Enjoy frozen yogurt topped with all your favorites or have a smoothie.
The Concord location place to reopen May 18.
Smoke Shack BBQ & Ice Cream
146 King St., Boscawen
796-2046
ss-bbq.com
Serves Bliss ice cream from a microcreamery in Attleboro, Mass.
Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Richardson Farm
170 Water St., Boscawen
796-2788
richardsonsfarmnh.com
Enjoy ice cream or homemade baked goods. Cash only.
Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
True Confections
374 Loudon Road, Concord
226-3536
trueconfectionsnh.com
After relocating from the Steeplegate Mall to Courtyard Square, True Confections added a full ice cream parlor to their new location. There are more than 30 flavors to try and right now they are offering a sundae party pack for you to pack your toppings home.
Open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead to have your order packed and ready to go or delivered curbside.