City newsletter: Golf returns, survey for businesses

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Beaver Meadow reopens

Beaver Meadow Golf Course is reopened on Monday, May 11, with guidelines in place to provide a safe and enjoyable experience to guests. Please see their website for more information bmgc.golf. Other updates will be available at concordnh.gov/coronavirus.

Business impact survey

The city is continuing to partner with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and Intown Concord to collect information from businesses and provide helpful resources. Please take the most recent survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ongoingbizimpact.

Parks and Rec brochure online

Concord Parks & Rec Director David Gill provides some information about the summer and fall brochure and summer camps. Find the brochure online at concordparksandrec.com.

Property tax relief program

Property owners who owned and resided in their homes on April 1, 2019 may apply to the State of New Hampshire for relief of a portion of the state education property tax. There is no age requirement or asset limit for this program. A single person whose total household income was $20,000 or less in 2019 and married persons or head of New Hampshire households with total household income of $40,000 or less in 2019 may apply.

Completed forms and documentation must be post marked no earlier than May 1, 2020 and no later than June 30, 2020 to the NH DRA, Taxpayer Services Division, PO Box 299, Concord, NH 03302-0299. Applicants will need a copy of their final 2019 tax bill, that were sent to you in November, and a copy of their 2019 federal tax return. If the property is in a trust, a copy of the entire trust document must be submitted. Questions about the program may be directed to the Revenue Administration at 603- 230-5920; press prompt 2. Hearing or speech impaired individuals may call TDD Access: Relay NH at 1-800-735-2964.

Applications for the State of New Hampshire’s Low and Moderate Income Homeowner’s Property Tax Relief program are available on the Department’s website at revenue.nh.gov/f orms/2020/documents/ dp-8-2019-print.pdf . The forms may be obtained on the City of Concord’s website at http://www.concordnh.gov; on the Assessing Department page the link is on the left side of the screen under the Low & Moderate Tax Relief. The forms may also be requested by calling 603-228-8550 or emailing assessing@concordnh.gov between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday and leaving a message with your name, number, and address.

Neighborhood street paving program

Paving update: Continental Paving continues work on the Neighborhood Street Paving program. This week they cold planed the ends of Bog Road and started base paving all of the driveways. Next week they will be re-setting curb and rebuilding the sidewalks behind the curb and start raising manhole covers from Fisherville Road to Cabernet Drive in preparation for final paving in the next couple of weeks. The road is closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Fisherville Road to River Road. They will also start lowering the manholes and catch basins on Ridge Road in preparation of reclaiming in the next couple of weeks.

Contracted long line striping started: The City’s contractor, Hi-Way Safety Systems Inc., continued painting the double yellow and fog lines this week. They lost 2 days due to some personnel problems, but they are scheduled to come in next week and hopefully finish the work, weather permitting.

Spring leaf collection

The City of Concord’s Spring Leaf Collection started on Monday, April 20, 2020. Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can participate by placing leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags (no plastic bags) or rigid containers labeled “leaves.” Leaves must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash collection day.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during Fall Leaf Collection. Only leaves that are bagged (no plastic bags) or contained in a rigid container will be collected.

Spring leaf collection will continue in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, May 30, 2020. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 25 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Unacceptable items, including plastic bags, will not be collected.

Residents can also bring leaves to Earth Materials Recycling Center. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container, bag, or miscellaneous item used to transport leaves to the recycling center must be taken back with the resident. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 8 a.m. to Noon through May 30 (with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed for the holiday).

Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. Please call ahead to confirm specific drop-off times at 545-4835 or visit their website. Visit concordnh.gov/leafcollection for more information.

