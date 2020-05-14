Author event: Before and after society falters

Two New Hampshire authors visit Gibson’s Bookstore virtually to discuss their new spring books on Thursday, May 14, at 6 p.m.

Anthony Caplan presents Yet Today, a novel about normal people pushed to the brink while society functions, and Sam Kench, presenting The Fall of Polite, about New Hampshire families and characters struggling in lawlessness after society falls.

Gibson’s will be hosting Caplan and Kench via Zoom videoconferencing. Zoom is free for audience members to use and requires no logins or registrations. They encourage you to familiarize yourself with Zoom ahead of time. A Zoom widget (computer) or app (smartphone) and an internet connection are required to participate. There is no admittance fee to attend this virtual event.

The registration link is zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W06HasVPT2CngA0d0vc-Sg.

Please note that registration serves only to deter casual zoom-bombers, and does not guarantee a spot if the meeting reaches capacity (100 people). The software fills the meeting room based on time of arrival, not registration date.

For more information, visit gibsonsbookstore.com/event/caplan-kench.

