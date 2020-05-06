Volunteers shop for seniors, load on bus

Volunteers wheel out carts of groceries to the waiting bus. Courtesy of Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties Courtesy of Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties

For Concord Senior Transit and Rural Transportation Services going with the flow these days means transporting groceries instead of seniors.

Cindy Yanski, the regional mobility manager, she it reminds her of the scene near the end of the Lord Of The Rings when Sam has to carry Frodo. “I can’t carry it for you, Mr. Frodo, but I can carry you!” he says. Well, the bus can’t carry its seniors but it can carry their shopping lists and groceries.

As information and guidelines were released regarding COVID-19, Concord Senior Transit and Rural Transportation Service at CAPBMCI found itself in the odd situation where they had to ask their riders not to ride the bus unless the trip was for medical purposes in an effort to protect not only riders but also their drivers who are bravely working on the front lines of this pandemic. This meant no more shopping trips. Many seniors rely on the public transportation services provided by Concord Senior Transit and the Rural Transportation Service.

In order to assist these folks, the bus service reached out to the Friends Program of Concord who jumped at the chance to help the community in these trying times and it didn’t take long to layout the groundwork for the Shopping for Seniors volunteer shopping service.

How it works:

Shopping lists and cash, check or store gift cards will be placed in an envelope with the recipient’s name on it.

Concord Senior or RTS Bus drivers will collect the envelopes, and will deliver them to volunteers waiting for them at the store.

Volunteers will do the shopping and will put the store list, gift card (or change) and the receipt back in the individual envelopes.

Volunteers will drop off the groceries at the waiting Concord Senior or RTS bus outside and will staple the envelope to the bags.

The Concord Senior or RTS driver will deliver the goods right to the senior’s front door.

Thanks to our dedicated and brave drivers and volunteers, the Shopping For Seniors service is currently available in 28 towns in New Hampshire, stretching from Pembroke to Danbury, Barnstead to Bradford.

For more information, call RTS at 225-1989.

