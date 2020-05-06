Entertainment

Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci will be streamed as part of the Met's free weekly offerings.

The Screen

Red River Theatres is working with Magnolia Pictures so filmgoers can watch independent movies at home. Here’s a look at the current offerings. Ticket prices average about $12.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band (R)

The Whistlers (Not Rated)

Extra Ordinary (R)

Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition (Not Rated)

Sorry We Missed You (Not Rated)

The Booksellers (Not Rated)

Saint Frances (Not Rated)

The Times of Bill Cunningham (Not Rated)

Beyond the Visible: Hilma Af Klint (Not Rated)

Thousand Pieces of Gold (PG-13)

Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo: The Works (Not Rated)

Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait ( Not Rated)

Crescendo (Not Rated)

Deerskin (Not Rated)

Capital in the 21st Century (Not Rated)

Visit redrivertheatres.org to turn your home theatre into a movie theatre.

The stage

While the Capitol Center for the Arts remains closed, it’s been sharing information on Met and National Theatre online broadcasts to tide theatre-goers over until you can again watch them on Bank of N.H. Stage’s big screen.

On Thursday, May 7, at 2 p.m., National Theatre will present “Antony and Cleopatra” via YouTube as part of its National Theatre at Home series.

The Met has been presenting nightly Opera Streams with new schedules each week.

This week, see Kaija Saariaho’s “L’Amour de Loin” on Wednesday, Strauss’s “Capriccio on Thursday, Puccini’s “La Boheme” on Friday, Susan Froemke’s documentary “The Opera House” on Saturday, and a double bill of Mascagni’s “Cavalleria Rusticana” and Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci” on Sunday. The performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and are available for 24 hours at metopera.org.

Related Posts