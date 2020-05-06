Book review: Is relationship worth the work to repair?

Too Good to Leave, Too Bad to Stay: A Step-by-Step Guide to Help You Decide Whether to Stay in or Get Out of Your Relationship

By Mira Kirshenbaum

(nonfiction/308 pages/1997)

Wondering if you should stay in your relationship or leave? Things just aren’t what they used to be, and you don’t know if working on it will help. Maybe you’ve been trying to work on it, but things just haven’t changed. This book has the answers.

I bet people have told you they can’t tell you if you should break up or not. That it’s your choice. Well this book will relieve some of that stress, and be that friend you need right now. This book covers what situations you should stay in and work on and what situations you will be happier if you leave. It may not be the answer you like, but it will tell you if things just aren’t going to change.

This is the kind of book you don’t have to read all of, just find your situation and see if you would be happier staying or going. It is a book you will wish you had read sooner.

Amy Cornwell

