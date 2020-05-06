Book of the week: Fantasy novel deals with real emotions of teens

Princess Academy

By Shannon Hale

(Fantasy, age 10 and up/ 314 pages/2005)

Miri is a 14-year-old girl who lives in the remote quarry community of Mount Eskel. Everyone is shocked when a messenger from the king arrives to tell the village the crown prince’s future bride will come from their small village. Due to Mount Eskel’s low status, a princess academy is formed to train each potential bride. All the girls must now deal with leaving their families, a strict teacher and their mixed feelings about what is happening. This fantasy novel deals with many real emotions of growing up. Friendship, family, romance and purpose are all part of Hale’s novel. Miri is a great character with a lot of courage despite not always being sure of herself. The story is very hopeful and the characters are very relatable. This book is highly recommended as a middle grade novel. It is available at the library in print but also on Hoopla as an audiobook and on Overdrive as an e-book.

Visit Concord Public Library at concordpubliclibrary.net.

Elizabeth Gottheimer

